Breaking! UFC Vegas 14 is down to nine total fights

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 event just took another hit as it is being reported that a bantamweight bout between Jose Quinonez and Louis Smolka is cancelled.

The news comes from Contreras Legaspi on Twitter, who reported the following information just moments ago.

Breaking: Smolka vs. Quiñonez fight is off due to Smolka’s weight cut complications #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/Ov813xGJcg — C. Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) November 14, 2020

Louis Smolka (16-7 MMA) had missed the bantamweight limit by 3 pounds at yesterday’s weigh-ins and clearly those issues continued to hamper the Hawaiian Saturday afternoon.

‘The Last Samurai’ was hoping to make a statement at tonight’s event by scoring a stoppage victory.

“I will try and pressure him. He likes to move around a lot and spent some time with Dominick Cruz and might have adopted that style a little bit,” Smolka said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I feel like he might have a soccer background, just the way he moves, it looks like a soccer player. He is really light on his feet. I would like to get a finish, that is always the goal but I am not trying to push it too hard.”

UFC Vegas 14 is headlined by a lightweight contest featuring former division champion Rafael dos Anjos taking on perennial contender Paul Felder.

Felder will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 headliner looking to rebound, this after dropping a split-decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most recent effort. ‘The Irish Dragon’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, which includes a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (29-13 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squares off with Paul Felder this evening in Las Vegas. ‘RDA’ is coming off back-to-back decision losses to welterweights Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to the setbacks, Dos Anjos was coming off a submission victory over Kevin Lee.

