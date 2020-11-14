Paul Felder rips Conor McGregor for questioning his Irish heritage: “Go blow some lines”

Paul Felder had some choice words for Conor McGregor after the former two-division UFC champion questioned his Irish heritage.

Back in February of this year, McGregor had taken to Twitter where he suggested that the name Felder was from German-English dissent.

“The Felder’s are German-English. Shut up you ginger German twat.” Conor McGregor had wrote in a tweet that was later deleted.

Earlier this week the Irishman would once again take to Twitter where he threw another jab at Paul Felder.

“Gunther, Schneider and Felder. The lads.” McGregor posted while highlighting a German flag.

At the UFC Vegas 14 media day Paul Felder got his opportunity to respond to Conor McGregor and the ‘Irish Dragon‘ did not hold back.

“If he’s talking about my name which is more German, then let’s talk about his Scottish name and how he’s Scottish then,” Felder said (via MMAFighting). “Shut the f*ck up. … Go blow some lines and shut the f*ck up.”

Paul Felder is set to square off with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 event.

Felder will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 headliner looking to rebound, this after dropping a split-decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most recent effort. ‘The Irish Dragon’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, which includes a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos (29-13 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squares off with Paul Felder this evening in Las Vegas. ‘RDA’ is coming off back-to-back decision losses to welterweights Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to the setbacks, Dos Anjos was coming off a submission victory over Kevin Lee.

Are you surprised by the comments made by Paul Felder in retaliation to Conor McGregor’s recent accusations? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 14, 2020