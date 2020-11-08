UFC Vegas 13 Results: Max Griffin nearly removes Ramiz Brahimaj’s ear with TKO (Video)

A welterweight bout between Max Griffin and Ramiz Brahimaj served as the second contest of today’s UFC Vegas 13 prelims.

Griffin (16-8 MMA) had entered the contest on a two-fight losing streak, his most recent being a split decision loss to Alex Oliveira.

Despite his recent struggles, Max Griffin was confident he would rebound at tonight’s event in Las Vegas.

“So, he has won all eight fights by submission and lost two out of his last four by decision to guys who are okay. All they did was stuff the takedown. Anyone with any kind of takedown defense beats him,” Griffin explained. “The people he submits are gumshoes guys. I’m going to stuff the takedown and beat the breaks off him. He can’t lie to me and say he is not a grappler, bro. Grapplers don’t like getting hit. He is going to get hit, he is going to get touched up and I’ll put him away. If he doesn’t go to sleep like that I will submit him after he gets knocked down. I’m really looking forward to it, bro. I’m excited about this and I feel like this is a gift.”

In the end, Max Griffin did what he said he would do and that was score a finish. However, nobody could have predicted the gruesome manner in which the bout was called off.

Check out Griffin’s third round TKO victory – due to ear injury, below:

Who would you like to see Max Griffin fight next following his third round TKO victory over Ramiz Brahimaj this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

