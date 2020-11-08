Fighters react after Joe Biden announces victory in U.S. election

Professional fighters have shared their respective reactions after Joe Biden was announced President-elect by most major news organizations.

The 77-year-old Democrat, Biden, took to Twitter earlier today where he shared the following statement.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.” – Biden wrote.

Despite the outcome, Donald Trump is disputing the election results and already has lawyers involved after claiming foul play.

Just like America, professional fighters were divided when sharing their respective reactions to Biden’s presidency.

Why we calling states that still have 35%+ votes out there? #math101 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2020

The media state has declared Joe Biden the President. I wonder when trump gonna drop the hammer to fix the scorecard? — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2020

Let’s go Mr. President. Unite the Americans. Erase the hate, division and racism and end the spread of coronavirus in the US. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/bNCAZP9UsG — Siyar Bahadurzada (@Siyarized) November 7, 2020

Biden supporters drive 10mph under the limit — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 7, 2020

IM ON A 7 FIGHT WIN STREAK! https://t.co/OarejR0koa — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 7, 2020

More reactions Biden being elected President of United States:

Damn, I really thought Kanye had a chance — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) November 7, 2020

My husband and I voted for different people. We have different beliefs but our priorities for each other’s success never waivers. I want all families to feel this today. #america #togetherWeStand @ufc — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) November 7, 2020

As Americans we just need to come to terms with the fact that our government is corrupt and we’re to busy fighting over our someone who doesn’t even know our name pic.twitter.com/oAkMwZHywY — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 7, 2020

the fucking Russians stole this election https://t.co/6O246fWrJD — phil baroni (@philbaroni) November 7, 2020

To all the disheartened Americans ready to move to Canada because Biden is your newly appointed president elect. We welcome you with open arms and loads of socialized medicine! #Americans #movingtocanada #PresidentElect #JoeBiden #AmericaDecides #2020 #canada #Liberal #af pic.twitter.com/1Psmt3dGmb — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) November 7, 2020

Freedom of speech is paramount in this country!!! Censorship is Un-American!!!! — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 6, 2020

