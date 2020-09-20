UFC Vegas 11 Results: Niko Price vs. Donald Cerrone ruled a majority draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring fan favorite Donald Cerrone taking on the always entertaining Niko Price.

Cerrone (36-15 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout with Price looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Anthony Pettis. Prior to his loss to ‘Showtime’, ‘Cowboy’ had suffered a rather humiliating loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

As for Niko Price (14-4 MMA), ‘The Hybrid’ will enter UFC Vegas 11 looking to rebound from a TKO loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, Price was coming off a knockout victory over James Vick which occurred in October of 2019.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 11 co-main event begins and Niko Price comes out quickly with a low kick. He swings with a right that misses. Cerrone with a low kick. Price catches him with a counter right. He lands a front kick to the body of ‘Cowboy’ and then another nice right hand. More pressure from Niko Price. Donald Cerrone attempts to circle out and clear his head. He eats another three right hands. The fighters clinch and both men lands knees. Price with more pressure. Cerrone forces the clinch and both men connect with knees from the position. Another good knee lands for the veteran in ‘Cowboy’. Niko Price breaks free from the clinch and a accidental eye poke spells a brief break in the action. We restart and both men start swinging wildly. Cerrone with a nice inside low kick. Donald is bleeding from a cut under his right eye. One minute remains in round one. Niko Price leaps forward with a right hand. Donald Cerrone attempts a head kick which is blocked. Another eye poke from Price and the referee decides to take a point away. Cerrone comes out quickly upon the restart. He lands a chopping low kick before the horn sounds to end round one.

Niko is unloading but Cowboy is showing no quit! 😳 [ LIVE now on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/6gSnjMuiaP — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020

Round two of the UFC Vegas 11 co-main event begins and Niko Price comes out swiftly and lands a low kick. Another pair of kicks from the ‘Hybrid’. Donald Cerrone leaps forward with a combination that falls short. Price lands another low kick. Cerrone with a jab. He goes to the body with a punch. Price responds with one of his own and then a flurry of punches, none of which really connect. ‘Cowboy’ feints a takedown attempt and then lands a nice uppercut. A pair of good jabs from Cerrone now. He is starting to find his groove it appears. Good combinations land for both fighters. Price with a left hook. Cerrone with a body-head combination. Two minutes remain. Niko lands a nice front kick to the body of Cerrone. He presses forward and lands another pair of kicks to the body. He is throwing a heavy volume. Donald Cerrone fires off a left hand. He goes to the body with a right hook and then snaps his jab. Price with a left but Cerrone connects with a counter elbow. Both men are wearing some damage now. Donald Cerrone with a spinning back kick that partially connects. Price leaps in with a jab. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 11 co-main event begins and Niko Price is aggressive right off the hop. He lands a number of kicks before Donald Cerrone replies with a counter right. ‘Cowboy’ shoots in and scores a takedown but Price quickly scrambles and shakes him off. Both men connect with heavy low kicks. A jab lands for Cerrone. Price goes to the body with a punch. He looks for an overhand right but Cerrone avoids. Both men land eye pokes and thus we break. Upon restart Cerrone shoots in and lands a takedown. This time he immediately takes the back of Price. He locks in both hooks and begins looking for submission attempts. Price scrambles and Cerrone is forced to let go of his position. Back on the feet now and Price comes forward with a combination. Cerrone lands a stiff jab up the middle followed by a hook. Niko shoots in for a takedown as we are now in the final minute. ‘Cowboy’ with a big head kick. Price is hurt but still on his feet. Cerrone with a jab. He lands a short left. Price with a right and Cerrone throws another flurry. Niko ducks under and forces Donald against the cage. Cerrone breaks free and they throw until the horn.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Who would you like to see ___ fight next following his ___ victory over ___ this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020