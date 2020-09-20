Pros react to Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price being ruled a majority draw

Chris Taylor
Donald Cerrone

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout between fan favorite fighters Donald Cerrone and Niko Price.

Cerrone (36-15 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout with Price looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Anthony Pettis. Prior to his loss to ‘Showtime’, ‘Cowboy’ was coming off of a quick TKO loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

As for Niko Price (14-4 MMA), ‘The Hybrid’ entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event looking to rebound from a TKO loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, Price was had scored a knockout victory over James Vick which occurred in October of 2019.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 co-main event proved to be a grueling three round battle. Both Donald Cerrone and Niko Price had their moments, but it appeared that ‘The Hybrid’ had the better volume of strikes. However, Price landed a number of accidental eye pokes throughout the fifteen minute contest which resulted in a point deduction. So, after three rounds of action the bout was ruled a majority draw.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price ruled a majority draw (29-27 Cerrone, 28-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted below:

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020