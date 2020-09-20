Pros react to Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price being ruled a majority draw

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout between fan favorite fighters Donald Cerrone and Niko Price.

Cerrone (36-15 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout with Price looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Anthony Pettis. Prior to his loss to ‘Showtime’, ‘Cowboy’ was coming off of a quick TKO loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

As for Niko Price (14-4 MMA), ‘The Hybrid’ entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event looking to rebound from a TKO loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, Price was had scored a knockout victory over James Vick which occurred in October of 2019.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 co-main event proved to be a grueling three round battle. Both Donald Cerrone and Niko Price had their moments, but it appeared that ‘The Hybrid’ had the better volume of strikes. However, Price landed a number of accidental eye pokes throughout the fifteen minute contest which resulted in a point deduction. So, after three rounds of action the bout was ruled a majority draw.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price ruled a majority draw (29-27 Cerrone, 28-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted below:

Niko Price knocked two guys out from his back. Cerrone’s been knocking guys out for years now. This one is NOT going the distance. Not a chance! Bet on it! #UFCVegas11 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 20, 2020

Nico looking swole — michael (@bisping) September 20, 2020

Cowboy is in old man strength years, that is a dangerous man 👊🏻 — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) September 20, 2020

Ffs. I like cowboy #UFCVegas11 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 20, 2020

Let’s go Cowboy 👊🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

Omg he tired himself out on Cowboys face. Threw the kitchen sink in the first 2 min. #UFCVegas11 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 20, 2020

The eye poker looks tired. Cowboy Taking it tough. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 20, 2020

Love the way @Cowboycerrone is working to set up that head kick!!! #UFCVegas11 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 20, 2020

Round 3!! WE LOVE COWBOY #UFCVegas11 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 20, 2020

Looks like I lied https://t.co/rMd6vDKOlp — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 20, 2020

I agree with Cruz. Idk how no TDs were scored for Cowboy. Like what? This is why I never like listening to those stat count guys. 🙄 #UFCVegas11 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 20, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020