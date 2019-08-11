Pros react to Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry at UFC Uruguay

Tonight’s UFC Uruguay event was co-headlined by a welterweight scrap featuring Mike Perry taking on Vicente Luque.

Mike Perry entered tonight’s contest looking to build off the momentum he gained from his unanimous decision victory over Alex Oliveira in his most recent Octagon appearance at April’s UFC event in Sunrise, Florida.

After starting his UFC career with a 4-1 record through his first five fights, ‘Platinum’ has since gone 2-3, suffering losses to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Max Griffin and Donald Cerrone in that time.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (16-6-1 MMA) came into tonight’s UFC Uruguay co-headliner on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Derrick Krantz at UFC Rochester.

All eight of Luque’s career wins under the UFC banner had come by form of stoppage entering this evenings fight with Perry.

Tonight’s UFC Uruguay co-main event lived up to expectations as Mike Perry and Vicente Luque proceeded to go to war for fifteen straight minutes. After three rounds of thrilling action, which left Perry’s nose an absolute mess, we went to the judges scorecards for decision. In the end, two of the judges scored the bout in favor of Luque, while one saw it for Perry.

Official UFC Uruguay Result: Vicente Luque def. Mike Perry via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s UFC Uruguay co-main event below:

Forget Helwani nose , mike perry nose 👃 @arielhelwani — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 11, 2019

A very painful road https://t.co/3867WGIRm4 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2019

@PlatinumPerry is so tough great fight brother keep your head up — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) August 11, 2019

One of the worst broken noses I've ever seen! viva la violence#ufcuraguay — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2019

My nose goes out to his nose. Man. https://t.co/uZwuFMvIhM — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 11, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 10, 2019