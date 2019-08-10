UFC Uruguay Results and Highlights

The Octagon invades Montevideo tonight for UFC Uruguay, a 13-bout fight card headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and Valentina Shevchenko.

This evenings main event will serve as a rematch, as Shevchenko was previously defeated by Carmouche via TKO (cut) at C3 Fights in September of 2010.

Valentina Shevchenko (17-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a brutal second round knockout victory (head kick) over Jessica Eye at UFC 238.

During her UFC career, Shevchenko has scored notable wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Holly Holm, Julianna Pena and Sarah Kaufman. Valentina’s only Octagon losses have come at the hands and feet of reigning promotional ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes.

Meanwhile, Liz Carmouche (13-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Uruguay main event on a two-fight win streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Lucie Pudilova this past February.

Carmouche has fought for a UFC title one time in the past, suffering a submission loss to Ronda Rousey at UFC 157.

The co-main event of UFC Uruguay will feature a welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Vicente Luque.

Mike Perry will be looking to build off the momentum of his unanimous decision victory over Alex Oliveira which occurred at April’s UFC event in Sunrise.

After starting his UFC career with a 4-1 record through his first five fights, ‘Platinum’ has since gone 2-3, suffering losses to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Max Griffin and Donald Cerrone in that time.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (16-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Uruguay co-headliner on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Derrick Krantz at UFC Rochester.

UFC Uruguay Main Card (8pm Est on ESPN+)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Mike Perry vs. Vicente Luque

Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri

Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Vieira def. Piechota via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:26 of Round 2

Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett – Barzola def. Moffett via split-decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

UFC Uruguay Prelims (5pm Est on ESPN+)

Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko – Burns def. Kunchenko by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa – Gane def. Pessoa via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:12 of Round 1

Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres – Rodriguez def. Torres by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva — Bontorin def. Paiva via TKO (cut) at 2:56 of Round 1

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez — Gutierrez def. de Freitas by split-decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas — da Silva def. Vargas by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana — Macedo def. Viana via submission (armbar) at 1:09 of Round 1

