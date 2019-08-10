Cris Cyborg reveals she is officially done with the UFC

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is moving on from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The news come shortly after UFC President Dana White announced that the promotion was out of the ‘Cyborg business’.

“She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants,” White said. “Done. Done deal. I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go where ever she wants. We’re out of the Cyborg business.”

The brash UFC boss has insisted that Cris Cyborg did not want anything to do with a rematch against reigning promotional ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes.

‘Justino’ not only denied White’s claims but also released edit footage of a conversation with the UFC boss which insinuated that she was willing to accept a rematch with ‘The Lioness’.

After White called Cyborg’s bluff, Cris eventually came clean and admitted that her team had tampered with the video footage.

Shortly after issuing the UFC President a lengthy apology and explanation, it appeared that perhaps there was a still a chance for the UFC and Cris Cyborg to mend their troubled relationship.

However, that no longer appears to be the case, as the Brazilian legend recently announced she is moving on from the UFC.

“I’m happy to begin a new project. I’ve been through various cycles that have a beginning, a middle and an end. There was Invicta, the UFC and now I begin a new cycle.” Cyborg explained in an interview with Global Esporte (via BloodElbow). “In less than 30 days, I’ll sign my new contract and then I’ll tell where my new home is. It’s a secret, but we’re almost there.”

Cris Cyborg (21-2 MMA) went 6-1 during her time with the UFC.

It is expected that Cyborg could reunite with former Strikeforce boss Scott Coker under the Bellator banner. There, ‘Justino’ would have new challenges including current Bellator featherweight title holder Julia Budd.

Who do you think will land free agent Cris Cyborg? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 10, 2019