UFC Uruguay Results: Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Ilir Latifi (Video)

A light heavyweight bout between Ilir Latifi and Volkan Oezdemir took place at tonight’s UFC Uruguay event.

Ilir Latifi (14-6 MMA) enters tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Corey Anderson in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 232.

Prior to the setback, Latifi had reeled off back-to-back wins over Ovince Saint Preux and Tyson Pedro.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (15-4 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid this evening against Latifi.

After being submitted by Daniel Cormier in his bid for the UFC light heavyweight title, ‘No Time’ has since suffered losses to Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes respectively.

Round one begins and both fighters land low kicks to start. Volkan pressing forward now. Latifi circles along the cage. Oezdemir lands a big lead left and follows that up with a knee. Volkan with a low kick. Latifi catches it and scores a takedown. Oezdemir quickly scrambles back up to his feet. He breaks free from the clinch and misses wildly with a left. Volkan Oezdemir with a flying knee attempt. The fighters clinch up. Ilir Latifi with some nice uppercuts. Volkan Oezdemir breaks free and lands a good knee. Two minutes remain in round one. Volkan lands a heavy low kick and then another. Ilir comes forward with a right hand. Oezdemir avoids and then leaps in with a left hook. Latifi fires back with a combination. The fighters clinch along the cage. Volkan with some nice shots from in close. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Volkan lands a right hand over the top to start. The Swiss fighter continues to press forward in round two. He lands a jab to the body of Latifi. He follows that up with a low kick. Ilir lunges forward with a left that misses. Volkan steps in with a flurry. The Swede avoids and circles out. Volkan Oezdemir with a nice kick to the body. Latifi responds with a straight right. Volkan eats it and continues forward. He throws a jab and then a hook. Volkan Oezdemir with a big knee that drops Latifi. Big shots now from Volkan. Ilir scrambles back to his feet but Oezdemir is all over him with punches. Two minutes remain. Volkan with an uppercut. Latifi throws a left that misses. Oezdemir has him pinned against the cage. He lands a left hook and then a knee to the body. Latifi looks to be in trouble. A big low kick now from Volkan. He lands a snapping jab and then a left hook that floors Latifi. This one is all over!

Official UFC Uruguay Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Ilir Latifi via knockout in Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 10, 2019