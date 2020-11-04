UFC submission specialist Ryan Hall receives medical clearance, promptly makes callout

UFC featherweight Ryan Hall has immediately issued a callout after being medically cleared to compete once again.

Hall, who is considered to be one of the best submission specialists in all of mixed martial arts, hasn’t fought since back in July 2019 when he beat Darren Elkins via unanimous decision. He had, however, twice been booked to fight Ricardo Lamas, only for the bout to fall apart on two separate occasions – the latter being due to Hall sustaining an injury.

Now that he’s received medical clearance, Hall has wasted no time whatsoever in letting the world know who he’s interested in fighting next.

“Cleared to fight, and back to normal training, but still struggling to find an opponent. I know Sean Shelby will find a good one, but here is a thought:

“Dan Ige is a warrior who always puts on a great show, has clearly demonstrated a willingness to test himself against the best, and we’re next door in the featherweight rankings. What do you think, @dynamitedan808? Fight Island in January?”

Ige saw his six-fight win streak in the UFC come to an end back in July when he was beaten via unanimous decision by Calvin Kattar.

Hall’s inability to find a fight has been well documented, and even back in February, he revealed that a handful of fighters in the featherweight division had turned him down.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle to find an opponent. I’ve been directly turned down or been told that they’re unavailable from 12 all the way down to 6,” Ryan Hall said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “That would be [Shane] Burgos, [Jose] Aldo, [Josh] Emmett, [Jeremy] Stephens, [Renato] Moicano, Frankie [Edgar] and [Calvin] Kattar. Pretty much everyone down to about Korean Zombie or Yair Rodriguez has been unavailable.”

