UFC star Khaos Williams sends a message to his peers: “I hit you a hard way, you’re gonna go down”

UFC star Khaos Williams has sent a clear message to the rest of the roster after his impressive knockout win this past weekend.

While the main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder certainly attracted a lot of attention on Saturday night, and rightly so, many fans also couldn’t keep their eyes off of the aforementioned Williams after his decisive victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan.

During the post-fight press conference, Williams wasn’t exactly cryptic when discussing his plans for future bouts.

“I feel like I can knock anybody out,” Williams said (via MMA Fighting). “It’s a fight. If you hit somebody hard enough, they might be able to knock me out, who knows? But at the end of the day, I feel like we all human beings and like I said before, metaphorically speaking, nobody bulletproof. You hit me a hard way, I hit you a hard way, you’re gonna go down.”

“It was pretty impressive, especially who I knocked out,” Williams said. “He’s a knockout artist himself. He’s got 10 first-round knockouts. So for me to knock him out, that’s pretty impressive.”

Ironically enough, before the fight, Khaos also made it clear that he was planning on testing his opponent’s chin in a big way.

“One thing about me, I always adapt to different fighters. People sleep on my IQ and they really don’t understand how good I am,” Williams said. “A lot of people think I’m just a brawler but in this fight, I will show the people. Whether it is a first-round knockout because if he makes a mistake I am going to test the chin out. You just have to be smart.

“I will take what he gives me,” Williams added. “If he comes in crazy, I will do what I have to do. I have knockout power in both hands, chin good, cardio is great, I’m well-rounded. I’m a smart fighter. I will definitely use everything, they will see a show,” he continued. “It is not always about power, it comes down to speed, technical, mental all that. I can’t wait. It will be a great fight for the fans. I’m going to keep leveling up and they will see me on pay-per-view.”

