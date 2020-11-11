Khaos Williams plans “to test the chin” of Abdul Razak Alhassan in UFC Vegas 14 co-main event

Khaos Williams is ecstatic to be fighting again.

Williams had a very impressive UFC debut back in February as he TKO’d Alex Morono in just 27 seconds at UFC 247. Since the fight, he has been wanting to get back in there, but the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries suffered by his would be opponents halted those plans.

So, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 14, Williams is set to return against Abdul Razak Alhassan where “The Ox Fighter” plans on proving his UFC debut was no fluke.

“I know his credentials, he has a lot of knockouts and I like that,” Williams said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “As I tell people, the first fight was no fluke, as I’ve been doing that and I will keep doing it. Once I get this W, people will know I am here to stay.

“Sure, I got more eyes and some people want to see me lose. People want to see what I can do and I love the pressure,” he later added. “I go in there, have a good time, have fun, and put the work in and I always believe in myself because the fight is outside of the cage. When you put in the preparation, you are confident in yourself.”

Entering the fight, Williams knows fans are expecting this fight to end rather early. For The Ox Fighter, he believes he is the more technical striker and plans on testing the chin of Alhassan.

“One thing about me, I always adapt to different fighters. People sleep on my IQ and they really don’t understand how good I am,” Williams said. “A lot of people think I’m just a brawler but in this fight, I will show the people. Whether it is a first-round knockout because if he makes a mistake I am going to test the chin out. You just have to be smart.

“I will take what he gives me. If he comes in crazy, I will do what I have to do. I have knockout power in both hands, chin good, cardio is great, I’m well-rounded. I’m a smart fighter. I will definitely use everything, they will see a show,” he continued. “It is not always about power, it comes down to speed, technical, mental all that. I can’t wait. It will be a great fight for the fans. I’m going to keep leveling up and they will see me on pay-per-view.”

If Khaos Williams does go out there and KO Abdul Razak Alhassan he believes a ranked opponent will be next.

Who do you think will win, Khaos Williams or Abdul Razak Alhassan?