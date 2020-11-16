‘Fire Gina Carano’ was trending on Twitter after ‘The Mandalorian’ star shared some controversial posts

Women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano is in hot water following some controversial tweets regarding the U.S. election and Covid-19.

Carano (7-1 MMA), who rose to stardom while competing under the EliteXC banner, was trending on Twitter this weekend but not for good reason.

The cast member of Star Wars popular “The Mandalorian” series was under fire after expressing her views about the United States election and Covid-19.

Gina Carano shared the following post regarding her thoughts on the hotly debated U.S. election.

“We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

Gina Carano then questioned the validity of the Covid-19 pandemic by sharing the following.

Needless to say not everyone on Twitter agreed with Carano’s takes. In fact, so many people were outraged that the hashtag #FireGinaCarano wound up trending on Twitter.

You can see some of the hateful comments Gina Carano received below:

Gina Carano retired from MMA following her first career loss which came at the hands of Cris Cyborg under the Strikeforce banner in 2009.

Since then Carano has found stardom in Hollywood starring in numerous blockbuster movies as well as the aforementioned Star Wars “The Mandalorian” series.

According to Carano, she almost returned to MMA after being offered $1 million to fight Ronda Rousey. However, Gina claims that UFC president Dana White pressured her into accepting the fight, and thus it did not end up happening.

What do you think of the recent views expressed by women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano?

