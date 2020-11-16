‘Fire Gina Carano’ was trending on Twitter after ‘The Mandalorian’ star shared some controversial posts

Women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano is in hot water following some controversial tweets regarding the U.S. election and Covid-19.

Carano (7-1 MMA), who rose to stardom while competing under the EliteXC banner, was trending on Twitter this weekend but not for good reason.

The cast member of Star Wars popular “The Mandalorian” series was under fire after expressing her views about the United States election and Covid-19.

Gina Carano shared the following post regarding her thoughts on the hotly debated U.S. election.

“We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

Gina Carano then questioned the validity of the Covid-19 pandemic by sharing the following.

Needless to say not everyone on Twitter agreed with Carano’s takes. In fact, so many people were outraged that the hashtag #FireGinaCarano wound up trending on Twitter.

You can see some of the hateful comments Gina Carano received below:

#FireGinaCarano Trending you love to see it She’s spread batshit conspiracy theories about covid, spread batshit conspiracy theories about election fraud, and mocked pronouns. She no longer gets the benefit of the doubt. Get her outta here, @starwars. — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) November 15, 2020

Gina Carano actively promotes hateful, bigoted views, has tweeted misinformation +conspiracies about the American election, doesn't support wearing masks/treats COVID like a hoax, liked tweets about shooting protesters… this woman is not part of the Rebellion #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/4u52pqI3vo — ris✨ceo of kanera, axevanth, dinaxe✨📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 15, 2020

Gina Carano retired from MMA following her first career loss which came at the hands of Cris Cyborg under the Strikeforce banner in 2009.

Since then Carano has found stardom in Hollywood starring in numerous blockbuster movies as well as the aforementioned Star Wars “The Mandalorian” series.

According to Carano, she almost returned to MMA after being offered $1 million to fight Ronda Rousey. However, Gina claims that UFC president Dana White pressured her into accepting the fight, and thus it did not end up happening.

What do you think of the recent views expressed by women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano?

This article appeared on BJPENN.com November 15, 2020