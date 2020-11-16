Gilbert Burns calls for judging reform after controversial UFC Vegas 14 verdict

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is calling for judging reform after a controversial split decision verdict over the weekend.

Like many fans, Burns, who holds the No. 2 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings, was watching Saturday’s UFC Vegas 14 card. Unfortunately, he was left with a bad taste in his mouth after the card’s main event, which pitted Rafael dos Anjos against short-notice replacement opponent Paul Felder.

While Felder fought valiantly in this contest, the widespread perception was that dos Anjos was the clear winner after five rounds. So, when cage-side judge Chris Lee scored the fight for Felder, creating a split decision, there was a fair bit of backlash—including some choice words from Burns.

Fuck these judges! I’m always looking for the finish but sometimes it’s hard these judges are doing a terrible job wow please @danawhite @ufc or whoever can help Please we cannot have our payments be decided (1 or 2 checks) by these crazy judges 🤯🤯🤯 that’s insane #UFCVegas14 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 15, 2020

#UFCVegas14 lessons RDA is a 155 top 5 not 170, Felder is a warrior and one judge is terrible at his job — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 15, 2020

Who da fook is that guy? Chris Lee? https://t.co/JYG67eVTBa — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 15, 2020

What do you think of these complaints from Gilbert Burns? Does MMA judging need an overhaul?