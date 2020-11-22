Alex Perez releases statement following quick loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256

UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez has released a statement in the wake of his first-round submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256.

After a destructive TKO over Jussier Formiga in his last outing, Perez was supposed to be a live dog according to many fans and bettors heading into the fight, but he made a mistake early on. After getting caught up with Figueiredo in a grappling exchange on the mat, Perez left his neck free for half a second and that was all that the champ needed. A second later and Figueiredo was cranking tight on the neck of Perez and forcing him to tap out, handing Perez his first loss in nearly two years.

Following the loss, Perez took to his social media to release a statement for his fans. Check out what the California native had to say after losing to Figueiredo at UFC 256.

Well, it is what it is. It’s part of the business. Stuff happens. I’ll be back. 2020 has been a crazy year for me. 3 fights and finding out I’ll be a dad. I’m beyond blessed. Thank you for all the support I’ll be back! Thank you to all my teammates coach, family, friends and sponsors for all the support. Without you guys,I wouldn’t be here. #itiswhatitis

Despite losing to Figueiredo in such a destructive fashion, Perez is still one of the top-five flyweights in the UFC. He is 6-2 overall in the promotion now following the loss to Figueiredo, with his only other loss coming to long-time title contender Joseph Benavidez. It seems reasonable to believe that the UFC will turn around Perez soon against a top-10 opponent in early 2021 since he didn’t take much damage in the fight besides the sub.

What do you think is next for Alex Perez after losing to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256?