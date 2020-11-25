Video | Dana White hands Deiveson Figueiredo 50k in cash, admits he “f*cked up” not giving bonus for UFC 255

UFC president Dana White handed UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo $50,000 in cash and admitted he snubbed him of a bonus at UFC 255.

Figueiredo had an incredible performance at UFC 255 last weekend as he submitted challenger Alex Perez in the first round with a guillotine choke for his first official title defense. Following the event, the UFC handed out its customary post-fight bonuses. Winning “Performance of the Night” was Antonina Shevchenko and Joaquin Buckley, and “Fight of the Night” went to Sasha Palatnikov and Louis Cosce. Somehow, White didn’t give Figueiredo a bonus despite having a great finish in a title fight. He was snubbed.

Figueiredo was apparently upset by the UFC not giving him the bonus, and it generated controversy online as fans and media were confused about why Figueiredo was snubbed. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and the promotion was eventually able to appease Figueiredo and get him to sign a new contract to fight Brandon Moreno in three weeks at UFC 256. Now, it appears that White has realized his error and wants to make good.

In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail and the flyweight champion can be seen in a meeting at the UFC headquarters with White, UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby, and several other executives. In the video, Figueiredo is handed a bag of cash and White admits that he blew it not giving him a bonus.

“I f*cked up. I made a mistake,” White said.

It’s good to see White admit he made a mistake and quickly realize Figueiredo was as badly snubbed for a bonus as you can get in MMA. He deserved his 50k, and thankfully White was able to dip into the UFC’s wallet to get Figueiredo the piece of the pie that he deserved. He’ll look to earn another bonus next month against Moreno at UFC 256.

Do you agree with Dana White that he made a mistake not giving Deiveson Figueiredo the bonus after UFC 255?