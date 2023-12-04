UFC signs 6’7 Olympic taekwondo medalist Robelis Despaigne after finishing 3 fights in 19 seconds

By Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2023

The UFC has wasted little time signing Olympic taekwondo medalist Robelis Despaigne.

Robelis Despaigne

Despaigne is off to a red hot start in his pro MMA career. He has gone 4-0 and has yet to reach the second round. His longest bout lasted four minutes and 54 seconds, which was his pro MMA debut. Since that fight, Despaigne’s average time inside the cage has been just under seven seconds.

The taekwondo specialist earned a UFC contract after scoring a KO win over Miles Banks, which ended in a matter of seconds at Fury FC 84. Later on in the show, the ring announcer revealed that Despaigne has officially put pen to paper, signing a UFC deal.

Robelis Despaigne Joins UFC Roster

Robelis Despaigne is a 2012 Summer Olympics bronze medalist in taekwondo. A decade later, Despaigne made his pro MMA debut, defeating Katuma Mulumba via first-round TKO. He went on to finish Travis Gregoire in just 12 seconds one year later. Despaigne had two more fights in 2023, both ending quickly.

Despaigne has developed a reputation for being a fast finisher and if the 6’7 heavyweight can continue racking up finishes like that in the UFC, his stock will certainly rise. Of course, entering the UFC is a different animal than the regional circuit. Whether or not Despaigne can produce similar results under the brightest of lights in the MMA world remains to be seen, but UFC officials clearly believe they have have someone special on the roster given how quickly the bronze medalist was signed and the fact that it was announced mid-show.

At the age of 35, it’s safe to say Despaigne will hope to fast-track himself to a UFC championship much like reigning 205-pound titleholder Alex Pereira was able to do. It’ll be interesting to see who Robelis Despaigne is matched up against for his highly-anticipated UFC debut.

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Dana White, Arman Tsarukyan, UFC Austin, UFC, Lightweight

Dana White admits Arman Tsarukyan's win at UFC Austin "threw a wrench" into the lightweight title picture

Chris Taylor - December 3, 2023
Kelvin Gastelum Sean Brady UFC Austin
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following one-sided loss to Sean Brady at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum fell short at UFC Austin, and he’s issued a brief statement.

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green reacts following brutal knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Bobby Green didn’t waste any time addressing his brutal UFC Austin loss to Jalin Turner.

Jalin Turner Bobby Green
Dana White

Dana White reacts to horrendous referee stoppage in the Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green fight at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has something about say about referee Kerry Hatley following the Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green bout in Austin, Texas on December 2.

Dana White
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the PFL purchasing Bellator: “One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another”

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White continues to slam the PFL after the rival promotion purchased Bellator MMA.

UFC Austin, Bonus, UFC, Drakkar Klose

UFC Austin Bonus Report: 10 fighters take home $50k

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023
Arman Tsarukyan, Beneil Dariush, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Beneil Dariush

UFC Austin Results: Arman Tsarukyan KO's Beneil Dariush (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the main event between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

Jalin Turner, Bobby Green, UFC Austin, Referee, UFC
Jalin Turner

Pros react after Jalin Turner KO's Bobby Green at UFC Austin: "Are our lives in this guy's hands?"

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Austin co-main event featured a highly anticipated lightweight fight between Bobby Green and Jalin Turner.

Jalin Turner, Bobby Green, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Jalin Turner

UFC Austin Results: Jalin Turner KO's Bobby Green (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the co-main event between Bobby Green and Jalin Turner.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Rob Font, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Rob Font

UFC Austin Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Rob Font.