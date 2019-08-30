UFC Shenzhen weigh-in results: one misses weight

The UFC heads to Shenzhen, China on Saturday, Aug. 31 for the first time in promotional history for UFC Shenzhen. In the main event, Jessica Andrade looks to defend her strawweight title when she takes on Weili Zhang.

The co-main event of the card features a key welterweight contest as Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos takes on Li Jingliang.

The card features a bevy of Chinese fighters and also includes some very intriguing fights like Kai Kara-France vs. Mark De La Rosa and Derrick Krantz vs. Kenan Song among others.

Ahead of the fight, Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang both spoke to BJPENN.com where both expect and want an early finish.

“I want this fight to end fast. I want a knockout or a submission in the first or second round,” Jessica Andrade said. “But, it will all depend on how the fight starts, what she will do, what will be her strategy. I definitely want this fight to end before the 5th round.”

“I will say many of my skills can do damage to Andrade, such as my kicks, submissions, and a lot more,” Weili Zhang said. “I never expect to have a long fight. I will seize every chance to take my opponent down and finish it as soon as possible.”

UFC Shenzhen main card airs live at 3 a.m. ET/midnight P.T. and the main card airs at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

UFC Shenzhen weigh-in results:

Main Card

Jessica Andrade (114.5) vs. Weili Zhang (115)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5) vs. Li Jingliang (171)

Kai Kara-France (126) vs. Mark De La Rosa (125.5)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Zhenhong Lu (146)

Mizuki Inoue (125) vs. Yanan Wu (129)*

Prelims

Kenan Song (170.5) vs. Derrick Krantz (169)

Anthony Hernandez (185) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Andre Soukhamthath (136) vs. Su Mudaerji (136)

Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Da Un Jung (206)

Damir Ismagulov (155.5) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Lara Procopio (135)

Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Heili Alateng (136)

*Wu missed weight by three pounds.

Who do you think will win the fight between Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang at UFC Shenzhen? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

Learn how to watch UFC Shenzhen here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.