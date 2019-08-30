Dustin Poirier embracing underdog role at UFC 242

Dustin Poirier is once again an underdog in his next fight, but this time he can’t blame the oddsmakers. He is taking on the undefeated lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242.

For Poirier, he has the chance to become the undisputed lightweight champion and hand Nurmagomedov his first career loss. He also wants to show people if your mindset is right, you can do anything.

“For sure, I have been counted out a lot of times. At this point in my career, this is another fight people are counting me out once again,” Dustin Poirier said on the UFC 242 media call. “For a good reason, right, the guy is undefeated. We are traveling across the world, to a place where he is more favored there. But, I’m embracing this. I’m going to go out there and do what hasn’t been done and put a loss on Khabib’s record. For all the underdogs across the world.

“I’m going to show everyone if you believe and work hard enough, focused enough, determined enough, in that 25 minutes you can be great. That is just what I was talking about,” he continued. “I have a real opportunity to be great and do something that has never been done. I will not let this slip through my fingers.”

It will no doubt be a hard task. The Russian champion has only lost one round in his MMA career and has never even been in trouble in his fights. Yet, Dustin Poirier is more than confident in his skills and mindset that he will be the one to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov and shock the world in the main event of UFC 242.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will be able to shock the world and beat Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

Learn how to watch UFC 242 here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.