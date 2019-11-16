UFC Sao Paulo: ‘Blachowicz vs. Jacare’ Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Sao Paulo this evening for UFC Fight Night 164, an event headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Jacare Souza.

The entire 12-bout fight card is set to air on ESPN+ starting at 5pm EST.

Jan Blachowicz (24-8 MMA) will be returning to the cage for the first time since destroying Luke Rockhold at July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas. The Polish star has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Thiago Santos by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-7 MMA) will be making his light heavyweight debut in tonight’s main event. The former Strikeforce champion, Souza, has gone 3-3 over his past six UFC appearances. In his most recent outing at April’s UFC event in Sunrise, ‘Jacare’ suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson.

In the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Sao Paulo main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua will take on Scottish standout Paul Craig.

Shogun Rua (26-11 MMA) was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC Adelaide event, where he scored a third round TKO victory over Tyson Pedro. The Brazilian legend has gone 4-1 over his past five UFC appearances.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (12-4 MMA) is coming off a submission victory over Vinicius Moreira in his most recent effort. ‘Bearjew’ has gone 4-4 since joining the UFC ranks in December of 2016.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Sao Paulo Results and Highlights below:

UFC Sao Paulo Main Card (8pm EST)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza

Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig

Jared Gordon vs. Charles Oliveira

Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz

Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman – Turman def. Perez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

UFC Sao Paulo Prelims (6pm EST)

James Krause vs. Sergio Moraes – Krause def. Moraes by KO at 4:18 of Round 3

Eduardo Garagorri vs. Ricardo Ramos – Ramos def. Garagorri by submission (rea-naked choke) at 3:57 of Round 1

Bobby Green vs. Francisco Trinaldo – Trinaldo def. Green by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Warlley Alves vs. Randy Brown – Brown def. Alves by submission (triangle) at 1:22 of Round 2

UFC Sao Paulo Early Prelims (5pm EST)

Renan Barao vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade – Andrade def. Barao by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Ariane Lipski vs. Isabella de Padua – Lipski def. de Padua by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 29-27)

Tracy Cortez vs. Vanessa Melo – Cortez def. Melo by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

