VIDEO | Ross Pearson knocked out with ridiculous rolling thunder head kick in MMA return

Things didn’t go well for UFC veteran Ross Pearson in his return to MMA, as the former TUF winner was brutally knocked out with a ridiculous rolling thunder head kick by Davy Gallon at Probellum 1 in London.

“The Real Deal” retired from MMA earlier this year after suffering a knockout loss to Desmond Green at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Gaethje. He ended up taking a boxing match in Australia and won that fight by knockout. The victory in boxing convinced Pearson that he still had some gas left in the tank and he returned to the MMA cage in his native England.

Unfortunately for Pearson, things didn’t go as planned as he was on the wrong end of one of the most amazing knockouts you will ever see. Check out the video below (h/t Grabaka Hitman on Twitter).

Davy Gallon KOs Ross Pearson with a ROLLING THUNDER in R3 at Probellum 1 in London. OH MY GOD #Probellum1 pic.twitter.com/Uza57ScMmH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 16, 2019

The rolling thunder is one of the hardest moves to pull off in mixed martial arts and the fact that Gallon was able to knock Pearson out with it is just incredible. In the video, Pearson is hit with the kick and is sent flying across the cage as he is knocked out cold. It is really an incredible sight to see.

After suffering yet another brutal knockout loss in MMA, it’s hard to see Pearson fighting again. He decided to give mixed martial arts another go after having a nice win in boxing, but after this loss, he might be rethinking his decision to come out of retirement. As for Gallon, he improves his MMA record to 18-7-2 and this is the kind of highlight-reel victory that might get him noticed by the UFC or Bellator.

Where do you rank this rolling thunder knockout among the best knockouts you’ve ever seen in MMA?