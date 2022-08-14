UFC San Diego Results: Nate Landwehr defeats David Onama by majority decision (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC San Diego event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated featherweight fight between Nate Landwehr and David Onama.

Landwehr (15-4 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Ľudovít Klein in his most previous effort this past October. ‘The Train’ has gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, David Onama (10-1 MMA) most recently competed at last month’s UFC Vegas 58 event, where he scored a second-round submission win over Garrett Armfield. The ‘Silent Assassin’ suffered his lone career loss in his UFC debut, dropping a decision to Mason Jones.

Round one of the UFC San Diego co-main event begins and David Onama lands a crisp jab. Landwehr answers with a couple of low kicks. More jabs now from Oanama. Nate Landwehr returns one and goes back to the kicks. A couple of good rights from Onama. He swarms Nate with a flurry. A right hand from Onama and a couple of big hooks. Landwehr returns fire. Onama lands a straight right. He follows that up with some hard hooks. Landwehr returns fire with a body kick. Onama with a big right hand. He lands two more. Not sure Landwehr goes down. He pops back up, but Onama lands a huge 1-2 and sends him right back to the canvas. Landwehr scrambles up but Onama takes him right back down and starts landing hard elbows. Nate Landwehr scrambles and is able to take top position. David Onama is able to kick him off and scrambles back up. Landwehr with some uppercuts inside. Onama looking for the double but gets stuffed. A right hand lands for Landwehr. Onama with a 1-2. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC San Diego co-headliner begins and Nate Landwehr opens by throwing some low kicks. He switches to the body. Onama comes forward but eats big counter rights and is wobbled. Onama with a jab but eats another three punch counter. Onama clinches and tries a takedown but Landwehr shrugs him off and lands some knees from the clinch. David Onama gives up his back but Landwehr falls off while trying to set the hook. Back on the feet and a nice 1-2 from Landwehr. Onama with a coutner hook but he continues to eat shots. Landwehr forces the clinch and pushes Onama against the cage. Landwehr jumps on a guillotine choke but can’t secure the hold. Both men swinging wildly now. Onama goes down and Landwehr is on him with ground and pound. Onama gives up his back and Landwehr gets his hooks in. He postures up and lands some shots before the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC San Diego co-main event begins and the featherweights trade shots. Nate Landwehr gets rocked but lands a good counter punch. David Onama turtling and covering up. He attempts a takedown and then falls to the mat. Landwehr backs off. Nate moves to the clinch and lands some heavy knees. Onama goes down to floor again, Landwehr backs off and waves him up. A 1-2 from Onama. Landwehr with a right hand. Huge right rocks Landwehr. Onama another and another! Nate clinches and starts landing knees. Onama back to range and they trade punches. Landwehr clinches up and Onama ducks for a takedown. He’s too tired to get it and eats a knee and a high kick on the break. David Onama with a couple of rights but then falls along the cage. Landwehr jumps on him lands knees to the head and Onama goes down. Landwehr on top in side control. Onama scrambles and gets back up. A right hand scores for Landweher. Onama with a flurry at the bell that has Landwehr rocked hard as the ref steps in!

Official UFC San Diego Result: Nate Landwehr def. David Onama by majority decision

