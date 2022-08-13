UFC San Diego Results: Gerald Meerschaert stops Bruno Silva in Round 3 (Video)

A middleweight matchup between Bruno Silva and Gerald Meerschaert kicks off tonight’s UFC San Diego main card.

Silva (22-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Alex Pereira back in March. That setback snapped a seven-fight winning streak for ‘Blindado’, a run which saw him earn all of his victories by way of knockout / TKO.

Meanwhile, Gerald Meerschaert (34-15 MMA) will also enter UFC San Diego looking to rebound from a recent setback. ‘GM3’ suffered a unanimous decision loss to Krzysztof Jotko in his most recent effort this past April. That defeat had snapped a three-fight winning streak for Meerschaert, who had previously earned stoppage wins over Bartosz Fabiński, Makhmud Muradov and Dustin Stoltzfus.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Meerschaert lands a low kick. Bruno Silva with a jab and then a kick to the body. ‘GM3’ returns it and then lands a jab. Another body kick from Silva. He follows that up with a left hook and then a low kick. Gerald returns fire with a low kick of his own. Another low kick from Silva and then a 1-2. A nice jab up the middle from the Brazilian. ‘GM3’ counters with a jab and then a body kick. A leaping left from Silva. A 1-2 returned from Silva but Gerald Meerschaert counters. Another left scores for Silva. A double leg takedown attempt from ‘GM3’ and he lands in full guard. Silva throwing punches from off his back. Meerschaert postures up and looks to land some elbows. Silva trying to scramble, but ‘GM3’ keeps him pinned until the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Gerald Meerschaert lands a low kick. Silva returns it. A left hand from Silva gets through. ‘GM3’ lands a left hook and then a body kick. Silva chases him down and the fighters clinch up. They quickly separate and Gerald lands a left hand. He follows that up with a pair of body kicks. Bruno Silva with a nice right hand. Another body kick is returned by ‘GM3’. Silva swinging wildly now. A low kick from Meerschaert and then a left hand. He jumps on a choke but loses position. A right hand now from Silva. A head kick from ‘GM3’ lands flush. Silva eats and returns fire with a punch. The fighters trade jabs as the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this middleweight contest begins and Gerald Meerschaert lands a jab and then a body kick. Bruno Silva returns fire with a left. He goes to the body with a kick. A left hand from ‘GM3’ and then a low kick behind it. He shoots for a takedown but gets stuffed. Low kicks traded. Silva with a left and then a quick right. Hard left to knee from Silva. ‘GM3’ with a 1-2 counter. Silva eats a hook and goes down! Meerschaert jumps on the choke and gets the tap!!

Official UFC San Diego Result: Gerald Meerschaert def. Bruno Silva via submission in Round 3

