Pros react after Nate Landwehr and David Onama go to war at UFC San Diego

Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Nate Landwehr taking on David Onama.

Landwehr (16-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since October of 2021, where he scored a submission win over Ľudovít Klein. ‘The Train’ had gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances overall ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Meanwhile, David Onama (10-2 MMA) had most recently competed at last month’s UFC Vegas 58 event, where he scored a second-round submission win over Garrett Armfield. The ‘Silent Assassin’ had gone 2-0 since dropping a decision to Mason Jones in his promotional debut.

Tonight’s UFC San Diego co-main event resulted in one of the greatest featherweight fights of all-time. Nate Landwehr and David Onama went to absolute war for fifteen straight minutes, with both men getting badly rocked on multiple occasions during the three round affair. After fifteen minutes of heart-pounding action, Landwehr was awarded the majority decision win.

Official UFC San Diego Result: Nate Landwehr def. David Onama by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Landwehr vs. Onama’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Nate Landwehr defeating David Onama at UFC San Diego:

Who would you like to see Nate Landwehr fight next following his majority decision victory over David Onama at tonight’s UFC event in San Diego? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

