Pros react after Rory MacDonald suffers TKO loss to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8: “Prob time for him to find another profession”

Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald collided with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales.

Taylor (10-2 MMA) had stepped up on short notice for the welterweight semi-final bout, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.

Dilano entered the matchup looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Magomedkerimov in his previous effort this past July. Prior to that setback, ‘The Postman’ had strung together eight straight victories.

As for Rory MacDonald (23-10-1 MMA), the ‘Red King’ had last competed on July 1st of this year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sadibou Sy. That defeat was preceded by a submission win over Brett Cooper at PFL 3.

Tonight’s PFL Playoffs 2 headliner resulted in a shocking first round finish. Dilano Taylor was able to drop Rory MacDonald with a right cross and promptly proceeded to finish him off on the ground with strikes.

Official PFL Playoffs 2 Results: Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald by TKO (punches) at 3:59 of Round 1

Check out the finish below courtesy of PFL’s official Twitter:

With today’s loss, the ‘Red King’ falls to 2-4 under the Professional Fight League banner. All three of Rory’s previous PFL losses came by way of decision.

Check out how the pros reacted to Dilano Taylor’s shocking first round stoppage win over Rory MacDonald at PFL 8 below:

Crazy journey for Dilano Taylor. 3 times the replacement fighter – now in the championship. STAY READY #PFLPlayoffs — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 13, 2022

Man.. that was a beautiful straight right https://t.co/08ZC4KUt1V — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 13, 2022

Damn PFL has been rough for Rory, drops another one. I know he isn’t that old, but prob time for him to find another professional. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 13, 2022

😮 what a finish by @PostmanTaylor over the legend Rory McDonald at #PFL

Now the PostMan will have a chance to fight for 1 million dollars 💰 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) August 13, 2022

What do you think should be next for Rory MacDonald following his TKO loss to Dilano Taylor today in Wales? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!