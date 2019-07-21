Pros react to Greg Hardy stopping Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio

By
Chris Taylor
-
Greg Hardy Juan Adams
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A heavyweight fight between Juan Adams and former NFL player Greg Hardy took place at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.

The former Dallas Cowboy, Hardy (4-1 MMA), returned to action for the first time since April’s UFC event in Sunrise, where he had scored a first round TKO victory over Dmitry Smolyakov.

Meanwhile, Juan Adams (5-1 MMA) entered UFC San Antonio looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Arjan Singh Bhullar via decision in his most recent octagon appearance.

Tonight’s Hardy vs. Adams contest lasted less than a minute. After eating a stiff jab from the former NFL star, Juan Adams dove in for a takedown. When he missed, he wound up in bottom position and immediately started taking big shots from Greg Hardy. The referee called for Adams to move but Hardy just continued to pepper the Contender Series standout with punches. The referee had eventually seen enough and stepped in to call a stop to the action.

Check out how the pros reacted to Greg Hardy’s TKO victory over Juan Adams at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event below:

Who do you think Greg Hardy should fight next following his TKO victory over Juan Adams at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 20, 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR