Pros react to Greg Hardy stopping Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio

A heavyweight fight between Juan Adams and former NFL player Greg Hardy took place at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.

The former Dallas Cowboy, Hardy (4-1 MMA), returned to action for the first time since April’s UFC event in Sunrise, where he had scored a first round TKO victory over Dmitry Smolyakov.

Meanwhile, Juan Adams (5-1 MMA) entered UFC San Antonio looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Arjan Singh Bhullar via decision in his most recent octagon appearance.

Tonight’s Hardy vs. Adams contest lasted less than a minute. After eating a stiff jab from the former NFL star, Juan Adams dove in for a takedown. When he missed, he wound up in bottom position and immediately started taking big shots from Greg Hardy. The referee called for Adams to move but Hardy just continued to pepper the Contender Series standout with punches. The referee had eventually seen enough and stepped in to call a stop to the action.

Check out how the pros reacted to Greg Hardy’s TKO victory over Juan Adams at tonight’s UFC San Antonio event below:

Get this man some competition — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 21, 2019

I was thinking about what to tweet for this fight but Brent summed it up perfectly https://t.co/QmtWjbcBZ2 — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 21, 2019

That was weird af — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) July 21, 2019

I didn’t expect that fight to go like that. Smh #UFCSanAntonio — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 21, 2019

Man!! Another finish we might get home early tonight folks!#UFCSanAntonio — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 21, 2019

Calling my name comes with consequences 😂😂😂 too funny ! #UFCSanAnonio — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 21, 2019

That was like 20 unanswered shots good stoppage 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 21, 2019

