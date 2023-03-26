UFC San Antonio Results: Albert Duraev defeats Chidi Njokuani (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio main card includes a middleweight contest featuring Albert Duraev taking on Chidi Njokuani.

Duraev (16-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a stoppage victory over Joaquin Buckley in June of last year. The 34-year-old Russian is listed as the betting underdog at +135.

Meanwhile, Chidi Njokuani (22-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Gregory Rodrigues in his most recent effort last September. Prior to that setback, ‘Chidi Bang Bang’ had put together a four-fight winning streak, with all four victories coming by TKO / KO.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Njokuani comes forward with a front kick that just falls short. Albert Duraev with a hard low kick. Chidi returns fire with a pair of kicks, one to the body and one to the leg. Duraev with a nice right hand up the middle. Chidi Njokuani responds with a body kick. He circles to his right and then back to his left. Chidi with a front kick to the body. Duraev catches a kick and scores a takedown. He immediately looks to take the back of his opponent. Njokuani is defending the position but begins to eat some big left hands. ‘Chidi Bang Bang’ scrambles in an attempt to stand back up. He gets to his feet, but Duraev is still all over him. The fighters battle in the clinch and then Albert drags Chidi back down to the floor. Under a minute to go in the opening round. Duraev is working some short punches. Nothing significant has landed thus far. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Chidi Njokuani and Albert Duraev are trading leather early. Good shots from both men in the pocket. Njokuani is still throwing kicks despite being taken down by one in the opening round. He lands a good 1-2. Duraev is pressing the action here. Chidi counters with a good right. He follows that up with a front kick to the body. A nice straight right wobbles Duraev. He remains on his feet but exits the pocket to shake things off. Chida Njokuani with another nice right hand. He continues to work the body of his Russian opponent with kicks. Duraev with a right. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Chidi Njokuani connects with a huge kick to the body. Albert Duraev almost went down from that strike. The Russian veteran comes forward and shoots for a double leg takedown. Chidi is doing a good job of defending thus far, but Albert is relentless in his pursuit. Njokuani eventually breaks free and gets back to range. Duraev with a low kick and then a right hand. Chida answers with a hard low kick of his own. Both men land right hands. Duraev back to the low kick. Njokuani replies with a front kick to the body. He follows that up with one to the ribs. Albert Duraev with a nice right hand. Two minutes remains in the fight. Duraev with a left hand. He lands another. Chidi Njokuani looks to answer but misses with a pair of hooks. A low kick lands for Duraev. Final minute now and ‘Chida Bang Bang’ is going to need a big final 60 seconds. He lands a left cross but eats a low kick. Njokuani with another body kick and then a 1-2. He needs to continue the volume. He lands a body kick and then throws one final combination. We are going to the judges scorecards.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Albert Duraev def. Chidi Njokuani by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

