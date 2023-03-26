UFC San Antonio Results: Maycee Barber defeats Andrea Lee (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC San Antonio main card features a key women’s flyweight fight between Maycee Barber and Andrea Lee.

Barber (11-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, her most recent victory coming over Jessica Eye in July of last year. Prior to that, ‘The Future’ had outpointed Miranda Maverick and Montana De La Rosa.

Meanwhile, Andrea Lee (13-6 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping a decision to Viviane Araújo in May of last year.

Round one of this flyweight matchup begins and Maycee Barber swings and misses with a left hand over the top. She attempts a front kick that just misses the face of her opponent. Andrea Lee catches a kick but then eats a flurry from ‘The Future’. The flyweights trade low kicks. A nice counter left from Lee. She shoots in and takes Barber down to the canvas. Lee working from side control. Barber locks up right arm between her legs and begins landing some heavy elbows from off her back. Lee escapes the awkward position and moves to take the back. Maycee scrambles and escapes. Back on the feet now and Barber lands a flurry. Andrea Lee answers with some good body work. Both ladies with good kicks to the body. Maycee Barber with a high kick and then a low kick. Lee misses with a side kick. A nice standing elbow lands for Barber. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and both Barber and Lee open with high kick attempts. Andrea with a front kick that misses. Maycee answers with a low kick which lands. She follows that up with some hard kicks to the body. Barber shoots in and scores a takedown. Andrea Lee shoots right back up to her feet and we are back to striking. Maycee Barber with a standing elbow and then a jab. Lee with a low kick. Barber answers with a pair of big lefts. She moves in for the kill but Andrea ducks under a punch and scores a takedown. Maycee is looking to secure a submission but gives that up and gets back to full guard. Lee stands up and begins kicking the grounded Barber. She eventually leaps back into full guard and the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Maycee Barber swings and misses with a body kick. She comes forward with a flurry and lands a nice right. Barber with a good kick to the body. Andrea Lee dives on a takedown and gets it. ‘The Future’ scrambles and gets right back up to her feet. The ladies battle in the clinch against the cage. Lee breaks free and gets back to range. She lands a low kick. Barber answers with one to the body. She lands another and then another. Maycee shoots in and scores a big takedown. She has two minutes left to work. Lee gets back to her feet but Barber is on her back. Andrea scores a throw and Maycee lands on her back. She gets back up with ninety seconds remaining. Andrea Lee with a low kick. Maycee Barber charges forward with a flurry. Lee is able to score another takedown. She lands in half guard with under half a minute to go in the fight. She maintains top position until the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC San Antonio Result: Maycee Barber def. Andrea Lee by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

