Gianni Vazquez reveals the injuries he suffered due to incompetent referee at Fury FC 76

Gianni Vazquez has revealed the injuries he suffered due to an incompetent referee at last night’s Fury FC 76 event.

Vasquez squared off with former Dana White Contender Series fighter Edgar Chairez in a flyweight bout at last night’s event in San Antonio Texas.

After a competitive opening to the contest, Vasquez got caught in a triangle choke submission. He attempted to fight it off but was eventually rendered unconscious. Despite clearly being out, referee Frank Collazo somehow did not notice. With that, Edgar Chairez transitioned to an armbar in an attempt to finish the fight. Gianni Vazquez eventually woke up and tapped out, but the damage had already been done.

You can see the horrifying fight-ending sequence below:

Earlier this morning, Gianni Vazquez took to Instagram where he revealed the injuries he suffered at the hands of the incompetent referee.

As noted in his post below, the ‘Aztec Warrior’ has a potential fracture on his right arm and also suffered some ligament damage.

“This is the fight game and is not a game , I say if you want to beat me you better gotta put me out cause if not is going to be a long night , I make a mistake and it cost me the fight that I feel I was winning , my opponent took advantage of that and with some stupid referee that didn’t stop the fight when I was out now I have to deal with a potential fracture on my arm and some ligaments damaged too .

Sorry to all of you guys who support me and believe in me for not bringing the victory, sorry to my coaches for make a mistake that I’m the only one who is responsible for, sorry to all the fans for not giving you guys a better show.

We came to fight till the end I did.”

Despite his brutal job refereeing last night’s Gianni Vazquez vs. Edgar Chairez contest, Frank Collazo will actually be serving as a judge for tonight’s UFC San Antonio event.