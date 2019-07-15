UFC Sacramento salaries: Urijah Faber leads payouts

Urijah Faber was well compensated for his return to the cage, which co-headlined the UFC Sacramento card over the weekend.

“The California Kid” pocketed $340,000 for first-round knockout of red hot prospect Ricky Simon. This was his first fight paycheck since late 2016, when he retired after a decision defeat of Brad Pickett.

Ricky Simon, on the other hand, pocketed just $23,000 in defeat.

In the UFC Sacramento main event, former UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie pocketed $90,000 for her first-round knockout of formerly undefeated prospect Aspen Ladd, who earned $35,000 in defeat.

Other top earners on the UFC Sacramento card included main card winner Josh Emmett, who pocketed $98,000 for his victory over Mirsad Bektic ($38,000), and Andre Fili and Julianna Peña, who earned $80,000 apiece for beating Sheymon Moraes ($21,000) and Nicco Montaño ($30,000) respectively.

Here is a full rundown of the salaries for the card (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Sacramento Salaries:

Germaine de Randamie: $90,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus)

def. Aspen Ladd: $35,000

Urijah Faber: $340,000 (includes $170,000 win bonus)

def. Ricky Simon: $23,000

Josh Emmett: $98,000 (includes $49,000 win bonus)

def. Mirsad Bektic: $38,000

Karl Roberson: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)

def. Wellington Turman: $12,000

Marvin Vettori: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)

def. Cezar Ferreira: $45,000

John Allan: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Mike Rodriguez: $20,000

Andre Fili: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

def. Sheymon Moraes: $21,000

Julianna Peña: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

def. Nicco Montaño: $30,000

Ryan Hall: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus)

def. Darren Elkins: $62,000

Jonathan Martinez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Liu Pingyuan: $14,000

Brianna Van Buren: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Livinha Souza: $12,000

Benito Lopez: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Vince Morales: $14,000

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/15/2019.