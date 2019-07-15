Breaking | ‘The Korean Zombie’ and Brian Ortega targeted to throw down in Mexico

The UFC is headed back to Mexico City on September 21, and the promotion will reportedly be bringing along some awesome featherweight action, as former title challengers Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung are being targeted to throw down on the card.

This exciting plan was first reported by BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor.

BREAKING! Korean Zombie vs Brian Ortega is in the works for September 21 in Mexico City. It is not a title shot but according to TKZ’s camp, it is “the next best thing”. Worth adding that Chan Sung Jung still wants to compete December 21 in Korea. — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) July 15, 2019

“BREAKING! Korean Zombie vs Brian Ortega is in the works for September 21 in Mexico City. It is not a title shot but according to TKZ’s camp, it is ‘the next best thing’. Worth adding that Chan Sung Jung still wants to compete December 21 in Korea.” – Chris Taylor on Twitter.

As Taylor reports, The Korean Zombie was hoping for a featherweight title shot, but has settled for a fight he views as the next best thing. The fan favorite, who is riding high on a big knockout of Renato Moicano, also still plans to compete in his homeland this December — so he’ll likely be looking to escape the Octagon unscathed in Mexico.

Brian Ortega, of course, will have other plans. “T-City” has not fought since he came up short to reigning UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway last December. This stoppage loss marked his first setback as professional mixed martial artist.

While Alex Volkanovski is waiting for the next shot at the winner of Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar’s UFC 240 featherweight title fight, the winner of this matchup will be very well positioned in the featherweight division.

Who do you think will come out on top when Brian Ortega collides with The Korean Zombie in Mexico City this September? Make your pick in the comments section!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/15/2019.