Michael Bisping believes Luke Rockhold is ‘done’ following latest knockout loss

Michael Bisping did not take any pleasure from watching his former rival Luke Rockhold get knocked out by Jan Blachowicz earlier this month at UFC 239.

Rockhold had his light heavyweight debut spoiled in brutal fashion by Blachowicz, who floored ‘Rocky’ with a punch in round two of their UFC 239 scrap.

The loss served as ‘Rocky’s’ third in his past four fights, with all three of those setbacks coming by way of knockout.

The newly inducted UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping, recently spoke about Luke Rockhold’s latest loss during his ‘Believe You Me‘ podcast. According to ‘The Count’, he took no joy in watching his former rival get flattened at UFC 239, and instead felt pity for the former middleweight title holder.

“The amount of messages that people have sent me, because everyone seems to think that I’m gonna take pleasure in seeing Luke knocked out like that, and it’s the opposite. I really feel for the guy. I do. I feel bad for him. It’s a real shame. Not only did he get his jaw broke, but he’s now been knocked out cold, viciously, in three of his last four fights. And I can’t help but think that he’s done. Now that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be. What he could do is come back and prove everybody wrong! Prove me wrong. That’s what I would’ve done. That’s kind of what I did. And, if he does that.. Then my god! He will have my respect forever!”

Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold have squared off twice in the past. In their first encounter in November of 2014, Rockhold submitted Bisping with a guillotine choke in round two of their fight at UFC Sydney.

The bitter rivals would meet again in June of 2016 at UFC 199, this time with the promotions middleweight title up for grabs. Bisping would ultimately dethrone Rockhold with a first round knockout victory, cementing his status as one of the greatest fighters in promotional history.

Since being knocked out by Michael Bisping at UFC 199, Rockhold has gone 1-2 over the last three years.

Luke’s lone win in that time came against former WSOF ‘champ champ’ David Branch, who he defeated via second round TKO.

Prior to being starched by Jan Blachowicz, Luke Rockhold had suffered a brutal knockout loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221.

“But I gotta say, the writing on the wall. It looks like his career is over.” Michael Bisping said of Luke Rockhold. “It is not only only the fact that A, he’s been knocked out three times out of his last four. It’s not only the fact that he’s got a broken jaw, and that’s going to take some time to heal back from. It’s also the fact that it’s one thing getting knocked out cold once and coming back from that. But when you’ve been knocked out cold three of your last four, I mean, that is some psychological demons to overcome.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Luke Rockhold is likely ‘done’ following his knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 15, 2019