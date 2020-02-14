UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in results: Ray Borg misses flyweight limit

On Saturday, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Rio Rancho card.

The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between top contenders Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson. The expectation is that the winner could be the next man in line for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

The UFC Rio Rancho co-headliner, meanwhile, will see Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner Diego Sanchez return to the cage for a welterweight fight with the wild man Michel Pereira.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from a number of established names, such as Devin Clark, Montana De La Rosa, Yancy Medeiros, Lando Vannata, Tim Means, John Dodson, Jim Miller, and Ray Borg.

On Friday morning, these fighters and the others on the UFC Rio Rancho bill stepped onto the scale to weigh in for battle. Unfortunately, the early weigh-ins were marred by one blunder, as Ray Borg missed the flyweight limit by two pounds

Given that this is not the first time Borg has missed weight — he’s struggled to hit his mark multiple times previously — this could be a story worth following.

Here are the official weigh-in results for the UFC Rio Rancho card:

UFC Rio Rancho Main Card:

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jan Blachowicz (206)

170 lbs.: Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

205 lbs.: Devin Clark (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (202)

125 lbs.: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

155 lbs.: Kazula Vargas (156) vs. Brok Weaver (156)

155 lbs.: Yancy Medeiros (155) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

UFC Rio Rancho Prelims:

170 lbs.: Tim Means (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

135 lbs.: John Dodson (133.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

155 lbs.: Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Jim Miller (156)

125 lbs.: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs. Ray Borg (128*)

135 lbs.: Merab Dvalishvili (136) vs. Casey Kenney (135.5)

125 lbs.: Macy Chiasson (135) vs. Shanna Young (134)

125 lbs.: Mark De La Rosa (126) vs. Raulian Paiva (126)

*Missed weight

Are you surprised Ray Borg missed weight for UFC Rio Rancho?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.