UFC Rio Rancho: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 official fight card

The next UFC fight card on the calendar is UFC Rio Rancho, which goes down this Saturday.

The UFC Rio Rancho card will be topped by a light heavyweight rematch between top contenders Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz. If Anderson wins, the expectation is that he’ll get a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The same could be true for Blachowicz, though he might be passed up for somebody else if he doesn’t win impressively.

Anderson will enter the fight on a four-fight streak composed of triumphs over Pat Cummins, Glover Teixeira, Ilir Latifi and most recently, the highly regarded Johnny Walker, who he knocked out in the first round.

Blachowicz, meanwhile, will enter his UFC Rio Rancho fight with defeats of Luke Rockhold and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the rear-view. These wins were preceded by a knockout loss to Thiago Santos.

Anderson and Blachowicz first fought in 2015. On that night, Anderson won by unanimous decision.

Other highlights of the UFC Rio Rancho card include a welterweight fight between Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira and a lightweight fight between Yancy Medeiros and Lando Vannata. See the full card below (via MMA Mania):

UFC Rio Rancho Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

170 lbs.: Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend

125 lbs.: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

155 lbs.: Kazula Vargas vs. Brok Weaver

155 lbs.: Yancy Medeiros vs. Lando Vannata

UFC Rio Rancho Prelims | 5:00pm ET on ESPN+

170 lbs.: Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez

135 lbs.: John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood

155 lbs.: Scott Holtzman vs. Jim Miller

125 lbs.: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

135 lbs.: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Casey Kenney

125 lbs.: Macy Chiasson vs. Shanna Young

135 lbs.: Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva

