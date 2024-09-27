UFC reaches new settlement agreement in antitrust lawsuit

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has reached a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs in their antitrust lawsuit.

As you may have heard, the UFC is facing two antitrust lawsuits – the Le case, which covers fighters from 2010 to 2017, and the Johnson case, covering fighters from 2017 onwards. A $335 million settlement was previously agreed for both cases, however, Judge Richard Boulware of the U.S. District Court of Nevada rejected the deal.

The initial aim was to seek between $894 million and $1.6 billion in damages. Boulware believed the eventual $335 million was not a suitable amount when considering how much some plaintiffs would wind up receiving.

Now, however, it’s been confirmed that a new $375 million settlement has been agreed. That figure is only for the Le case, which would leave the Johnson case open to pursue further damages of their own.