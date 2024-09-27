UFC reaches new settlement agreement in antitrust lawsuit
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has reached a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs in their antitrust lawsuit.
As you may have heard, the UFC is facing two antitrust lawsuits – the Le case, which covers fighters from 2010 to 2017, and the Johnson case, covering fighters from 2017 onwards. A $335 million settlement was previously agreed for both cases, however, Judge Richard Boulware of the U.S. District Court of Nevada rejected the deal.
RELATED: The UFC issues statement after ‘antitrust settlement’ gets denied by judge
The initial aim was to seek between $894 million and $1.6 billion in damages. Boulware believed the eventual $335 million was not a suitable amount when considering how much some plaintiffs would wind up receiving.
Now, however, it’s been confirmed that a new $375 million settlement has been agreed. That figure is only for the Le case, which would leave the Johnson case open to pursue further damages of their own.
New UFC antitrust settlement explained in 90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/sXG0HIrozd
— Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) September 26, 2024
UFC releases statement
“We believe this new proposed settlement for the Le case is an excellent result for the class of UFC fighters we represent,” Eric Cramer, lead attorney representing the fighters in the UFC antitrust lawsuits, said in a statement to MMA Junkie.
“If approved, it would provide immediate monetary relief to over 1,000 fighters who would each recover a significant enhancement to what he or she earned from the UFC during his or her fighting career. We look forward to presenting the proposed settlement to the court for preliminary approved in the near future. We also plan on vigourously pursuing claims on behalf of the fighter class in the later-filed Johnson case, including claims for injunctive relief against the UFC.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you make of the ongoing antitrust lawsuits faced by the UFC? Will this result in real change for fighter pay? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:UFC