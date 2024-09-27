UFC Paris Weigh-in Results: Scary moment for prelim fighter, main event official

UFC Paris Weigh-in Results

Headliners Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis both clocked in at 156 pounds. Co-headliners Brendan Allen and Nassourdine Imavov also hit the same weight at 186 pounds. The rest of the main card participants also successfully hit their targets.

The one scale fail occurred for Ailin Perez, who is set to meet Darya Zheleznyakova on the prelims. Perez was visibly struggling on the scale and she missed weight, clocking in at 136.5 pounds.

Perez vs. Zheleznyakova is still on for UFC Paris. The bout will now be contested at a catchweight. Perez will forfeit 20 percent of her fight purse.

Here are the rest of the weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano (156) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156)

Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

William Gomis (146) vs. Joanderson Brito (146)

Kevin Jousset (169) vs. Bryan Battle (170)

Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Gabriel Miranda (146)

Fares Ziam (156) vs. Matt Frevola (156)

Prelims (ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ivan Erslan (206)

Oumar Sy (205) vs. Da Un Jung (205)

Ludovit Klein (155) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155)

Taylor Lapilus (136) vs. Vince Morales (135)

Darya Zheleznyakova (135) vs. Ailin Perez (136.5)*

Daniel Barez (125) vs. Victor Altamirano (126)

Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (135)

Bolaji Oki (156) vs. Chris Duncan (156)

*- Ailin Perez missed weight

