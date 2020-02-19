UFC rankings update: Jan Blachowicz passes Daniel Cormier

The official UFC rankings have been updated after last Saturday’s UFC Rio Rancho card, and as expected, there are some interesting changes. Most notably, Jan Blachowicz, who knocked out Corey Anderson in the card’s main event, has made a big climb up at light heavyweight, surpassing the former champ Daniel Cormier.
Of course, Cormier hasn’t fought at light heavyweight in two years, and intends to retire in the heavyweight division, so it’s a head-scratcher that he’s ranked at light heavyweight at all. Then again, these are the UFC rankings we’re talking about, where whim and fancy rule over logic and reason, so we should probably be used to this by now.
Elsewhere in the new UFC rankings, you’ll spot changes at men’s flyweight, men’s bantamweight, men’s featherweight, women’s flyweight and on the new women’s pound-for-pound list.
See the new UFC rankings below (h/t MMA Mania):
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
MEN’S UFC RANKINGS:
MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Stipe Miocic
5. Daniel Cormier
6. Israel Adesanya
7. Kamaru Usman
8. Alexander Volkanovski
9. Conor McGregor
10. Tony Ferguson
11. Max Holloway
12. Dustin Poirier
13. Tyron Woodley
14. Robert Whittaker
15. Dominick Reyes
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Brandon Moreno
6. Askar Askarov
7. Rogerio Bontorin
8. Kai Kara France
9. Alex Perez
10. Matt Schnell
11. Tim Elliott
12. Jordan Espinosa
13. Raulian Paiva +1
14. Mark De La Rosa -1
15. Vacant
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Petr Yan
4. Cory Sandhagen
5. Raphael Assuncao
6. Jose Aldo
7. Pedro Munhoz
8. Jimmie Rivera
9. Cody Garbrandt
10. Rob Font
11. Cody Stamann
12. John Dodson +1
13. Song Yadong -1
14. Marlon Vera
15. Raoni Barcelos *NR
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI
1. Max Holloway
2. Brian Ortega
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
4. Chan Sung Jung
5. Yair Rodriguez
6. Frankie Edgar
7. Renato Moicano
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Josh Emmett
10. Calvin Kattar
11. Jose Aldo
12. Shane Burgos
13. Ryan Hall
14. Sodiq Yosef +1
15. Arnold Allen -1
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Tony Ferguson
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Conor McGregor
4. Justin Gaethje
5. Donald Cerrone
6. Paul Felder
7. Dan Hooker
8. Kevin Lee
9. Al Iaquinta
10. Edson Barboza
11. Diego Ferreira
12. Gregor Gillespie
13. Charles Oliveira
14. Islam Makhachev
15. Alexander Hernandez
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Demian Maia
6. Stephen Thompson
7. Michael Chiesa
8. Rafael dos Anjos
9. Nate Diaz
10. Robbie Lawler
11. Geoff Neal
12. Gilbert Burns
13. Vicente Luque
14. Anthony Pettis
15. Conor McGregor
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Yoel Romero
4. Jared Cannonier
5. Darren Till
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Kelvin Gastelum
8. Derek Brunson
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
10. Uriah Hall
11. Brad Tavares
12. Omari Akhmedov
13. Ian Heinisch
14. Antonio Carlos Junior
15. Anderson Silva
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: JON JONES
1. Dominick Reyes
2. Thiago Santos
3. Anthony Smith
4. Jan Blachowicz +2
5. Daniel Cormier -1
6. Corey Anderson -1
7. Volkan Oezdemir
8. Alexander Gustafsson
9. Glover Teixeira
10. Aleksandar Rakic
11. Johnny Walker
12. Misha Cirkunov
13. Nikita Krylov
14. Ronaldo Souza
15. Mauricio Rua
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Junior dos Santos
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
7. Alexander Volkov
8. Alistair Overeem
9. Walt Harris
10. Shamil Abdurakhimov
11. Blagoy Ivanov
12. Aleksei Oleinik
13. Augusto Sakai
14. Sergei Pavlovich
15. Ciryl Gane
WOMEN’S UFC RANKINGS:
WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Valentina Shevchenko
3. Weili Zhang
4. Jessica Andrade
5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
6. Rose Namajunas
7. (T) Holly Holm
7. (T) Tatiana Suarez +1
9. Germaine De Randamie
10. Aspen Ladd
11. Katlyn Chookagian
12. Jessica Eye
13. Julianna Pena -1
14. Nina Ansaroff +1
15. Claudia Gadelha -1
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5. Nina Ansaroff
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Carla Esparza
8. Michelle Waterson
9. Marina Rodriguez
10. Cynthia Calvillo
11. Felice Herrig
12. Tecia Torres
13. Alexa Grasso
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
15. Amanda Ribas
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Jessica Eye
2. Katlyn Chookagian
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. Jennifer Maia
5. Roxanne Modafferi
6. Lauren Murphy
7. Viviane Araujo
8. Andrea Lee
9. Maycee Barber
10. Alexis Davis
11. Montana De La Rosa +1
12. Antonina Shevchenko -1
13. Ji Yeon Kim +1
14. Poliana Botelho +1
15. (T) Mara Romero Borella -2
15. (T) Molly McCann *NR
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Holly Holm
3. Aspen Ladd
4. Julianna Pena
5. Irene Aldana
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Ketlen Vieira
8. Yana Kunitskaya
9. Sara McMann
10. Marion Reneau
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Bethe Correia
14. Nicco Montano
15. Sijara Eubanks
What do you think of the newest iteration of the official UFC rankings?
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/19/2020.