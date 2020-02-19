UFC rankings update: Jan Blachowicz passes Daniel Cormier

The official UFC rankings have been updated after last Saturday’s UFC Rio Rancho card, and as expected, there are some interesting changes. Most notably, Jan Blachowicz, who knocked out Corey Anderson in the card’s main event, has made a big climb up at light heavyweight, surpassing the former champ Daniel Cormier.

Of course, Cormier hasn’t fought at light heavyweight in two years, and intends to retire in the heavyweight division, so it’s a head-scratcher that he’s ranked at light heavyweight at all. Then again, these are the UFC rankings we’re talking about, where whim and fancy rule over logic and reason, so we should probably be used to this by now.

Elsewhere in the new UFC rankings, you’ll spot changes at men’s flyweight, men’s bantamweight, men’s featherweight, women’s flyweight and on the new women’s pound-for-pound list.

See the new UFC rankings below (h/t MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

MEN’S UFC RANKINGS:

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Daniel Cormier

6. Israel Adesanya

7. Kamaru Usman

8. Alexander Volkanovski

9. Conor McGregor

10. Tony Ferguson

11. Max Holloway

12. Dustin Poirier

13. Tyron Woodley

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Dominick Reyes

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Moreno

6. Askar Askarov

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Kai Kara France

9. Alex Perez

10. Matt Schnell

11. Tim Elliott

12. Jordan Espinosa

13. Raulian Paiva +1

14. Mark De La Rosa -1

15. Vacant

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Petr Yan

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Jose Aldo

7. Pedro Munhoz

8. Jimmie Rivera

9. Cody Garbrandt

10. Rob Font

11. Cody Stamann

12. John Dodson +1

13. Song Yadong -1

14. Marlon Vera

15. Raoni Barcelos *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Yair Rodriguez

6. Frankie Edgar

7. Renato Moicano

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Josh Emmett

10. Calvin Kattar

11. Jose Aldo

12. Shane Burgos

13. Ryan Hall

14. Sodiq Yosef +1

15. Arnold Allen -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder

7. Dan Hooker

8. Kevin Lee

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Edson Barboza

11. Diego Ferreira

12. Gregor Gillespie

13. Charles Oliveira

14. Islam Makhachev

15. Alexander Hernandez

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Demian Maia

6. Stephen Thompson

7. Michael Chiesa

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Nate Diaz

10. Robbie Lawler

11. Geoff Neal

12. Gilbert Burns

13. Vicente Luque

14. Anthony Pettis

15. Conor McGregor

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Darren Till

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Kelvin Gastelum

8. Derek Brunson

9. Edmen Shahbazyan

10. Uriah Hall

11. Brad Tavares

12. Omari Akhmedov

13. Ian Heinisch

14. Antonio Carlos Junior

15. Anderson Silva

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Dominick Reyes

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Jan Blachowicz +2

5. Daniel Cormier -1

6. Corey Anderson -1

7. Volkan Oezdemir

8. Alexander Gustafsson

9. Glover Teixeira

10. Aleksandar Rakic

11. Johnny Walker

12. Misha Cirkunov

13. Nikita Krylov

14. Ronaldo Souza

15. Mauricio Rua

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Alistair Overeem

9. Walt Harris

10. Shamil Abdurakhimov

11. Blagoy Ivanov

12. Aleksei Oleinik

13. Augusto Sakai

14. Sergei Pavlovich

15. Ciryl Gane

WOMEN’S UFC RANKINGS:

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Rose Namajunas

7. (T) Holly Holm

7. (T) Tatiana Suarez +1

9. Germaine De Randamie

10. Aspen Ladd

11. Katlyn Chookagian

12. Jessica Eye

13. Julianna Pena -1

14. Nina Ansaroff +1

15. Claudia Gadelha -1

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5. Nina Ansaroff

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Carla Esparza

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Felice Herrig

12. Tecia Torres

13. Alexa Grasso

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Amanda Ribas

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Eye

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Roxanne Modafferi

6. Lauren Murphy

7. Viviane Araujo

8. Andrea Lee

9. Maycee Barber

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa +1

12. Antonina Shevchenko -1

13. Ji Yeon Kim +1

14. Poliana Botelho +1

15. (T) Mara Romero Borella -2

15. (T) Molly McCann *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Holly Holm

3. Aspen Ladd

4. Julianna Pena

5. Irene Aldana

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Ketlen Vieira

8. Yana Kunitskaya

9. Sara McMann

10. Marion Reneau

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Macy Chiasson

13. Bethe Correia

14. Nicco Montano

15. Sijara Eubanks

What do you think of the newest iteration of the official UFC rankings?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/19/2020.