Diego Sanchez goes off on Daniel Cormier for commentary ‘bias’ at UFC Rio Rancho

Diego Sanchez and his unorthodox coach Joshua Fabia have been the subject of much controversy in the wake of Saturday’s UFC Rio Rancho card.

Sanchez fought in the card’s co-main event, defeating Michel Pereira by disqualification after he was nuked by an illegal knee in the third round.

In the wake of the fight, fans and pundits have debated Sanchez’s decision to take the DQ win, and weighed on his choice to let Fabia, a man with no real martial arts experience, corner him in the fight.

Amid these frenzied debates, Sanchez has taken the time to praise those who have supported him, and publicly scold his naysayers.

One of his latest targets is former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, who was on commentary duty for the card.

Sanchez sounded off on Cormier in a lengthy Instagram post.

“This is what REALLY happened.

As we all come to think we are experts, as we all have eyes and think we can see, I will now show you what you are not AWARE enough to see.

My coach should be getting coach of the year award for reinventing a fighter at the age of 38.

What you are seeing is something special.

Now I ask you all why you could not see it, or why you could not allow @joshuafabiaknowbody @schoolofselfawareness to be acknowledged in any way for what he has done.

He has done this alone,

No equipment

No team

No building.

If you see this and respect me at all you all owe him a HUGE apology. And if you are not willing to apologize and want to deny what you see in this video you are too far corrupted and no one can help you.

To all the fans that supported even though you couldn’t see, I love you even more.

For all of you that have written me off and talked trash, keep watching because you can’t stop me now.

School of Self Awareness is a worldwide movement and it is for those who are willing to help themselves.

Share if you care, if you don’t we now know you don’t care. I am a legend, don’t let them destroy my legacy.

If they can do it to me, they can do it to you. Stand up for yourself because no one else will.

Oh @thenotoriousmma any time, any place I would cherish the opportunity to have a legendary fight with two legends. Plus it might be nice having a fair fight for a change. If you thought @portal.ido was anything you really need to meet @joshuafabiaknowbody

Nice commentating @dc_mma , Really thank you from the bottom of my heart. You did me so wrong it taught me what is really going on.

Thanks for not talking to my coach, manager and cornerman @joshuafabiaknowbody in our pre fight meeting. You already showed me your bias attitude then.” – Diego Sanchez on Instagram.

What do you think of these latest comments from Diego Sanchez?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/19/2020.