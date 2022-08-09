UFC Rankings Update: Jamahal Hill and Geoff Neal make big leaps in respective divisions

The UFC Rankings have been updated and Jamahal Hill and Geoff Neal have made big leaps in their respective divisions.

Hill, (11-1 MMA) is hot off a victory over Thiago Santos (22-11 MMA) this past Saturday, August 6th in the light heavyweight main event. ‘Sweet Dreams’ defeated Santos by TKO (strikes) at 2:31 of Round 4.

Jamahal now has 4 wins in his last 5 fights.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal (15-4 MMA) defeated Vicente Luque (21-9 MMA) in the UFC welterweight co-main event last Saturday. ‘Handz of Steel’ defeated Luque via KO at 2:01 of Round 3.

Neal has 3 wins in his last 5 fights.

Those two victories saw each respective fighter move up in the UFC Rankings, courtesy of Jed I. Goodman via ‘Twitter‘:

Jamahal Hill has moved up 4 spots to take the #6 ranking in the light heavyweight division. ‘Sweet Dreams’ has already stated his intentions of wanting to fight for the title in his next Octagon appearance.

Updated #UFC LHW Rankings. Jamahal Hill up 4 spots. pic.twitter.com/Fn65fKdlY7 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 9, 2022

Geoff Neal has moved up 5 spots to take the #8 ranking in the UFC welterweight division.

Updated #UFC WW Rankings. Geoff Neal up 5 spots. pic.twitter.com/pLkw8AHPXz — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 9, 2022

Who are you looking for Hill and Neal’s next opponents to be?

