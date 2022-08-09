Artem Lobov explains why he refused to accept social welfare despite being jobless in Ireland: “I didn’t want it to be some safety cushion or nothing for me”

Artem Lobov is explaining why he refused to accept social welfare despite being jobless in Ireland.

Artem Lobov, 35, (13-15 MMA), is a former professional MMA fighter and boxer who is based in Ireland. ‘The Russian Hammer‘ competed in the featherweight division for the UFC and has most recently competed in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Speaking on ‘The Tragedy Academy Podcast’, Lobov spoke about quitting his bank job to support Conor McGregor train for his first fight with Dustin Poirier. Lobov decided he was going to pursue his sports career dreams first and foremost (h/t Sportskeeda).

“I quit my job because Ireland is a very developed country. Their social welfare system is very good here. But when I quit my job and I had no income coming in, I on purpose didn’t sign up for social welfare. I wanted to burn all my s**t.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Artem Lobov said:

“I didn’t want it to be some safety cushion or nothing for me. I was like no, f*** it. Make it or break it. Make it or die trying. That was my mentality.”

Lobov through his sports career did indeed enjoy competitive successes in multiple combat sports as a former UFC and BKFC veteran.

It was in July of 2021, after suffering a loss to Denys Berinchyk in a bareknuckle fight that Lobov announced his decision to retire from combat sports.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Not unlike other fighters, Lobov has left the door open for a return should a lucrative deal arise – a chance at making seven figures. Speaking on the ‘MMA Hour’, Lobov had this to say:

“There’s only two ways that I go back and fight again. The (Zubaira) Tukhugov fight, that goes without retirement. I don’t care if I’m retired or not. I always want that fight no matter what. And if somebody wants to make my dream come true and offer me seven figures, then it’s going to change things up a lot.”

Would you like to see Artem Lobov return to boxing or MMA? If so, who would you like to see him fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below