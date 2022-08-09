Paulo Costa is looking lean and mean ahead of his middleweight return at UFC 278.

It will be Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) vs Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) in the middleweight co-main event on Saturday, August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Costa, ‘Borrachinha‘ will be entering the Octagon with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. Costa lost to Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) in October of 2021 and Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) in September of 2020.

Rockhold, 37, also has 2 losses in his last 2 fights. The Californian was defeated by Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) in July of 2019 and Yoel Romero (14-6 MMA) in February of 2018. Both of those setbacks came by way of knockout.

Rockhold had stepped away from the sport following his nasty loss to Jan Blachowicz. The fighter acknowledged he is now ready to re-enter the Octagon, after a 3 year hiatus, and is looking to get back in the win column at UFC 278.

Rockhold vs Costa was originally scheduled for July 30th at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas, but the Brazilian requested a delay.

Truth be told, both men are in desperate need of a win, but there can be only one winner on August 20th.

Paulo Costa took to ‘Twitter’ with a short video showing off his physique and flexing his muscles, looking very fit for his upcoming fight (h/t Chisanga Malata):

Paulo Costa looks shreddy for UFC 278 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JycSZnkyAc — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 7, 2022

Will you be watching Costa vs Rockhold at UFC 278? Who do you think will take home the victory?

