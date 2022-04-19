UFC Rankings Update: Dustin Poirier leapfrogs Jon Jones on P4P list

In the latest update of the UFC rankings Dustin Poirier has overtaken former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on the pound-for-pound list.

Poirier (28-7 MMA), last fought at UFC 269 in December 2021 against Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) in the lightweight main event. It was Oliveira who beat ‘The Diamond’ during that match-up. However, prior to that loss Poirier met and defeated Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) twice during 2021.

Dustin Poirier, after three appearances in the Octagon in 2021, has now earned the ranking of No. 7 in the pound-for-pound fighter list.

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), now ranked as No. 8 in the P4P list, has not fought in the Octagon since February of 2020 at UFC 247 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA) in the light heavyweight bout. ‘Bones’ is referred to by many as ‘the greatest fighter of all time’. Although known for his out-of-cage antics, Jones is expected to make a return to the UFC in the heavyweight division this summer, and quite possibly will face former champion Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

Other notables who have moved in the latest rankings update are:

Belal Muhammad (21-3 MMA) has moved up to No. 5 in the welterweight rankings after defeating Vincente Luque (21-8 MMA) by unanimous decision this past weekend.

Jack Shore (16-0 MMA) has moved into the bantamweight rankings for the first time since extending his unbeaten record at UFC London last month. As a result, Raphael Assucano (27-9 MMA) ranking has fallen out of the top 15.

Pannie Kianzad’s (17-6 MMA) unanimous decision victory over Lina Lansberg (10-6 MMA) in the women’s bantamweight division, sees her moving up two places to No. 10 in the rankings. Lansberg and Macy Chiasson (8-2 MMA) have fallen to No. 11 and No. 12 respectfully in the rankings.

What do you think of the latest ranking changes? Do you agree with Dustin Poirier being listed above Jon Jones on the P4P list?