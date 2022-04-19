Brendan Schaub doesn’t believe Alex Pereira will be granted a title shot with a win over Sean Strickland: “I don’t think it works like that”

Brendan Schaub doesn’t believe Alex Pereira will be granted a title shot with a win over Sean Strickland.

It has been announced that Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA), one of the UFC’s top 185-pounders, will be taking on rising star Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA) at UFC 277 on July 30th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘The Schaub Show’, Brendan has this to say about the potential of Alex Pereira getting a title shot should he be victorious over Strickland (h/t SportskeedaMMA):

“There’s not a lot going on there. That’s why they are building up that guy (Pereira) who beat him (Adesanya) in Glory. He’s fighting Sean Strickland, which is a tough f***ing fight for him but if he gets past that he still would have to get past a (Robert) Whittaker, or a (Marvin) Vettori or some of these monsters that are one through five. Just because you beat Strickland doesn’t mean you just catapult to the title shot. I don’t think it works like that.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Alex Pereira last fought and defeated Bruno Silva (22-7 MMA) in March of this year.

The popular opinion is that the UFC wants to fast track Pereira in the hope of making a title fight between Israel Adesanya and ‘Poatan’ in the future. The two men have history together in the kickboxing world with Pereira holding two wins over the reigning middleweight king.

Sean Strickland is coming off a win over Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) in February of this year.

Prior to the announcement of the fight, ‘Tarzan’ had his sights set on meeting Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) in the cage. That match-up will have to wait.

We will see Pereira and Strickland pair off with each other in the Octagon this summer. Who will you be betting on for the win? Do agree with Brendan Schaub?