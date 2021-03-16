UFC rankings update: Dan Ige, Ryan Spann among fighters moving up

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 21, with featherweight Dan Ige and light heavyweight Ryan Spann moving up the ladder.

Ige knocked out Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds, while Spann finished Misha Cirkunov in the first round for his biggest UFC victory to date. Both Ige and Spann not only earned $50,000 bonuses for their incredible knockouts, but they have also moved up the UFC rankings in the latest update. Check out the latest changes to the UFC rankings (via Jed I. Goodman).

The one change in the 145lbs ranking sees Dan Ige move up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 following his incredible KO over Tucker. The win improved Ige’s overall record in the UFC to 7-2. He was coming off of a decision loss to Calvin Kattar in his last fight, so Ige needed to bounce back here and he did so in a big way with the first-round knockout over Ige. With “50k” moving up one spot in the rankings, veteran Jeremy Stephens moved down one spot to No. 9. However, Stephens is moving up to lightweight and fighting Drakkar Klose next month, so he may be taken out of the featherweight rankings altogether at some point.

Other than Ige moving up at 145lbs, the other notable change was in the UFC’s 205lbs division, Ryan Spann moved up from No. 13 to No. 11 following his vicious first-round knockout win over Misha Cirkunov. Spann was coming off of a TKO loss to No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker in his last fight, so he needed this win over Cirkunov and he got it. With Spann moving up two spots in the rankings, Cirkunov slipped to No. 12 and Jimmy Crute fell to No. 13. Spann figures to land someone in the top-10 for his next fight, just like Ige.

