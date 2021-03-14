Dan Ige calls out The Korean Zombie following one-punch KO over Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21

UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige called out The Korean Zombie following his incredible one-punch KO over Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21.

Ige needed just 22 seconds to finish Tucker, as he landed a brutal straight right that knocked his opponent out cold. It was Ige’s seventh win in the UFC and it helped him bounce back following a unanimous decision loss to Calvin Kattar in his last fight. It also earned him a well-deserved 50k bonus for Performance of the Night, and it’s the kind of big win that should give Ige another top fighter in his next outing. After taking a step back and fighting the unranked Tucker, it seems likely that Ige will get a top-10 ranked opponent.

Following his win, Ige took the microphone and used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out The Korean Zombie, who has not fought since dropping a unanimous decision to Brian Ortega last fall. With Ige and The Korean Zombie both ranked in the top-10 at 145lbs and with both men in need of their next opponents, Ige called the Zombie out.

“Man, I would love to face the Zombie, man. I’ve been trying to fight this guy foreer. He says he doesn’t know who I am. I went on a tear, I went on a six-fight win streak then fell short (against Kattar). Got a sweet knockout tonight. Please, man. Give me the Zombie,” Ige said.

Ige and his wife are expecting to give birth to the couple’s son in the next few weeks so “Dynamite” understandably would like to take a little bit of time off to spend with his family. But when he returns to the cage later this year, he’s hoping the Zombie is there waiting for him. It would be a great fight for the fans, now let’s see if the UFC agrees.

Do you want to see the UFC book Dan Ige vs. The Korean Zombie?