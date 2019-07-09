VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to Amanda Nunes stopping Holly Holm

Amanda Nunes is making a habit of leaving UFC commentator Joe Rogan absolutely stunned at his cage-side perch.

Just months removed from her jaw-dropping, first-round knockout of the seemingly unbeatable Cris Cyborg, Nunes delivered yet another violent first-round stoppage at UFC 239 on Saturday, hacking down the former champion Holly Holm with a head kick.

To say Joe Rogan and his fellow broadcasters Jon Anik and Paul Felder had big reactions to this stunning stoppage would be an understatement. See how the commentary trio reacted below (via @UFC on Twitter):

With her victory over Holly Holm, Amanda Nunes defended the UFC women’s bantamweight title. This was her fourth defense of that title. She also owns the UFC featherweight title, which she won with her shocking knockout of Cyborg.

Nunes’ incredible successes have led most members of the combat sports community to hail her as the greatest female fighter in MMA history.

Joe Rogan certainly holds her in this esteem.

“She cemented her position as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time by knocking out former champion Holly Holm with her preferred technique of a head kick,” the UFC commentator said on ESPN post-fight. “It was an amazing performance and an amazing display of dominance by the greatest female MMA fighter of all time.”

At present, it’s not clear who Amanda Nunes will fight next, although she and UFC President Dana White are both keen on a rematch with Cyborg.

“Nunes wants the rematch with Cyborg next,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (transcript via MMA Mania). “We’ll see if Cyborg is up for that, and if she wants to do that. And if not, there will be somebody else, there’s always somebody else.”

Whoever she winds up taking on next, there seems to be a very high likelihood she that she will once again leave Joe Rogan stupefied at the broadcast booth.

How do you react to the champ-champ’s big win at UFC 239?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/9/2019.