Jorge Masvidal calls new KO record ‘a real f**king achievement’

Jorge Masvidal is now a UFC record holder.

At UFC 239, “Gamebred” took on Ben Askren. To start the fight, he ran across the cage and landed a perfectly placed flying knee that knocked his foe out cold. The official time of the knockout was five seconds, which is still the record. But, as Joe Rogan pointed on the broadcast, had the ref gotten in position faster, it could have very well been two or three seconds.

“It’s crazy, I’ve been watching this sport for the longest time,” Masvidal said of this record-breaking knockout on BJPENN.com Radio. “This is huge. It’s a real f**king achievement for me as a fanboy, being such a fan of this sport and loving this shit so damn much that I consume a lot of this sport in my brain. I know the type of athletes and studs there are, the type of murderers that are there in my sport.

“I’m the fastest one out of those guys? Wow, that’s pretty f**king intense man. I’m humbled,” he continued. “At first I came from a weird place because I did have to see it at first in my head, and that’s always how I do my things. I like to see myself go and do something. So it didn’t feel out of the norm at the moment that it happened, but when it hit me later on, it was the most humbling shit.”

Jorge Masvidal believes KO only took two or three seconds

Although Masvidal is happy to have this new UFC record, he believes that if the referee had intervened sooner — say, at two or three seconds — the record would never be broken. Of course, it’s unlikely Masvidal’s record is broke any time soon. The previous record, held by Duane Ludwig at six seconds, stood from 2006 to 2019.

“I mean if we counting when he got knocked out, it’s like one, two, or three — around there,” he explained. “We were watching the thing from when that knee makes contact, he’s already done, sniper shot, so if they were to call that at that three seconds, that’d be really tough to break.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/10/2019.