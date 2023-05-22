search

Sean O’Malley responds after Aljamain Sterling offers to move their fight up to July 8

By Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley has a response after Aljamain Sterling suggested their fight gets bumped up to July.

O’Malley will challenge Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship on August 19. The title fight is scheduled to headline UFC 292 inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. While Sterling was initially hesitant about committing to the championship scrap so soon, UFC President Dana White has insisted the fight is on for the summer.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY’S COACH NAMES ALJAMAIN STERLING AS “THE MOST DANGEROUS” BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION IN THE DIVISIONS HISTORY

Sean O’Malley On Aljamain Sterling’s Suggestion

Recently, Sterling took to his Twitter account to pitch a new date for the Sean O’Malley fight.

“F*** it, let’s run it July 8 and see if you really built like that,” Sterling said.

O’Malley responded and it’s clear he isn’t a fan of that idea.

“I ain’t,” O’Malley said. “See you August 19th.”

“Aljo ‘August is too soon, how about July?'”

Sterling is fresh off a split decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. It was a highly competitive fight and once the score totals were read, the UFC brass had O’Malley enter the Octagon and have a faceoff with Sterling. Things got testy when Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili took O’Malley’s jacket and wore it.

O’Malley’s victory over Petr Yan back in October 2022 helped him secure the shot at 135-pound gold. The victory put the “Suga” show at 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings. He hasn’t suffered a loss since August 2020, when he was stopped by Marlon “Chito” Vera via TKO. It remains the lone defeat in O’Malley’s pro MMA career.

Meanwhille, Sterling is riding a nine-fight winning streak. He now has three successful UFC Bantamweight Championship defenses on his resume. He has already broken the record for most consecutive successful UFC bantamweight title defenses. He’ll look to extend that record with a quick turnaround against O’Malley.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling Dana White

Aljamain Sterling reacts to recent criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Don’t play with my name”

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023
Kamaru Usman

UFC President Dana White weighs in on a potential Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2023

Is It Next?

UFC

Watch former UFC champion Michael Bisping put Steve-O to sleep with a choke hold

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

Night Night

Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, UFC
Paulo Costa

UFC President Dana White responds to criticism surrounding recent Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland fight bookings

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2023

Different Route

Mackenzie Dern
Rose Namajunas

UFC Vegas 73 winner Mackenzie Dern: Fighting Rose Namajunas is a "priority of mine right now"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Dern vs. Rose?

Colby Covington

UFC fighter lauds Colby Covington for helping him after moving to United States: "He's such a great man"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023
BMF Championship
UFC

Dana White explains why the UFC is bringing back the BMF title for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

BMF Revival

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou responds to UFC President Dana White: “What is your problem with me?”

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Ngannou Fires Back

Dana White, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Dana White says Henry Cejudo has offered to step in for “little p***y” Aljamain Sterling against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Triple C Calls

Katie Taylor, Conor McGregor
Katie Taylor

Conor McGregor reacts after Katie Taylor suffers first pro boxing defeat to Chantelle Cameron

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2023

I had it a draw