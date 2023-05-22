Sean O’Malley responds after Aljamain Sterling offers to move their fight up to July 8

Sean O’Malley On Aljamain Sterling’s Suggestion

Recently, Sterling took to his Twitter account to pitch a new date for the Sean O’Malley fight.

“F*** it, let’s run it July 8 and see if you really built like that,” Sterling said.

O’Malley responded and it’s clear he isn’t a fan of that idea.

I ain’t. See you August 19th. https://t.co/Q3geeaEQEj — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 21, 2023

“I ain’t,” O’Malley said. “See you August 19th.”

Aljo “august is to soon, how about July” — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 21, 2023

“Aljo ‘August is too soon, how about July?'”

Sterling is fresh off a split decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. It was a highly competitive fight and once the score totals were read, the UFC brass had O’Malley enter the Octagon and have a faceoff with Sterling. Things got testy when Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili took O’Malley’s jacket and wore it.

O’Malley’s victory over Petr Yan back in October 2022 helped him secure the shot at 135-pound gold. The victory put the “Suga” show at 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings. He hasn’t suffered a loss since August 2020, when he was stopped by Marlon “Chito” Vera via TKO. It remains the lone defeat in O’Malley’s pro MMA career.

Meanwhille, Sterling is riding a nine-fight winning streak. He now has three successful UFC Bantamweight Championship defenses on his resume. He has already broken the record for most consecutive successful UFC bantamweight title defenses. He’ll look to extend that record with a quick turnaround against O’Malley.