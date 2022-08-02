Yair Rodriguez lost his mind after Brandon Moreno stopped Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 (Video)

UFC featherweight contender, Yair Rodriguez, was having the time of his life during the UFC 277 co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Kai-Kara France this past weekend. The UFC interim flyweight title bout was closely contested between the division’s top two contenders.

While the sold-out American Airlines Center waited for the highly anticipated rematch between Julianna Peña to unfold, one fighter was glued to the action in front of him between Moreno and Kara-France. Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno are long-time friends, dating back to the early parts of their career, so Rodriguez’s investment was obvious as he rooted his friend on to victory.

Late in the third round, Moreno connected with a perfectly timed liver shot that sent Kara-France packing, and as did most people, Yair Rodriguez was hyped up for him. His reaction can be seen in the video below, courtesy of Danny Segura on Twitter.

Yair Rodriguez absolutely losing his mind with Brandon Moreno’s #UFC277 win. 🇲🇽🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/0HPYzZhKZi — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) August 1, 2022

Brandon Moreno is now expected to have a title unification bout with Deiveson Figueiredo later this year. The contest will mark the fourth time that the pair have collided inside of the Octagon.

As for Yair Rodriguez, ‘El Pantera’ has made it clear that he plans to wait for a UFC title shot against reigning featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski, this while dismissing the possibility of an interim title fight against Josh Emmett.

What did you think of Rodriguez’s reaction to Brandon Moreno’s title win over Kai Kara-France at last Saturday’s UFC 277 event in Dallas? Share your thoughts in the comments, Penn NATION!